The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) held its annual Southern California Small Business Construction (SBCX) on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Long Beach Center in Long Beach, California. The event featured Tim Lindholm, interim chief program management officer with Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, as the keynote speaker.

"Infrastructure development is not just about building structures; it's about connecting communities and creating opportunities for growth. At Metro, we understand the vital role that small and diverse businesses play in this ecosystem," said Tim Lindholm, interim chief program management officer with Metro. "I've seen firsthand how inclusivity and diversity drive innovation and efficiency. Our work isn't just an investment in transportation projects - it's an investment in the people and businesses of Los Angeles County. Together, we're not just building infrastructure; we're building pathways to success for businesses of all sizes and backgrounds."

Tim Lindholm brings over two decades of expertise in managing the design and development of transportation infrastructure in the nation's most populous county. He leads a team of 200 employees in executing a $30 billion capital program dedicated to Metro's rail, bus, highway, and active transportation projects.

AGC of California's SBCX facilitates connections between small/underrepresented business (SUB) contractors and valuable resources and experts from across the state. The event includes representatives from public and government agencies, prime contractors, and specialty trade organizations, all dedicated to supporting the growth of SUB contractors.

Over 45 organizations sponsored booths and shared tips for landing contracts, project forecasts for opportunities and more. AGC of California's Southern California SBCX is developed in partnership with presenting sponsors BuildOUT California and Los Angeles Metro. Over 480 people registered for the event.

SBCX places special emphasis on making connections between construction industry businesses that are disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE), disabled veteran business enterprises (DVBE), LGBT business enterprises (LGBTBE), minority business enterprises (MBE), small business enterprises (SBE), women business enterprises (WBE), and women-owned small businesses (WOSB).

"SBCX is where dreams can become real opportunities," said AGC of California Chief Executive Officer Peter Tateishi. "It is

a launchpad for the future of California's construction industry. By bringing together small and underrepresented businesses with key stakeholders we're opening doors, where each connection made here has the potential to transform a small contractor into tomorrow's industry leader. This is how we ensure that California continues to evolve, driven by a diverse, innovative, and resilient construction community."

The event was sponsored by AGC of California members, including Hensel Phelps, Skanska, Flatiron, BNBuilders, Clark Construction, Department of General Services, Los Angeles World Airports, PCL Construction, Port of Long Beach, Postindustria, Sully-Miller Contracting Co., Turner Construction Company, WE O'Neil Construction and Webcor Builders.

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC of California advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events. Learn more at .

