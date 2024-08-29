Origins Council Requests Governor's Signature On California's AB 1111 Direct-To-Consumer Cannabis Sales Bill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Origins Council is dedicated to the sustainable development of California's heritage cannabis producing regions.

Small farmers urge Gov. Newsom to sign Assemblymember Gail Pellerin's bill allowing consumer direct sales at cannabis events

- Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, (D- Santa Cruz)

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Origins Council today addressed a letter to Governor Newsom urging him to sign AB 1111, legislation introduced by 28th district Assemblymember Gail Pellerin that would allow small cannabis farmers the right to sell their products directly to consumers at licensed cannabis events in California. AB 1111 was approved by the California legislature on August 28, and now will make its way to Governor Newsom's desk for his approval.

Craft cannabis producers throughout California have struggled to make ends meet under the state's existing framework for legal cannabis, which denies small farmers the same opportunities to sell directly to consumers that would be available in other craft agricultural industries. At the same time, California consumers and patients have seen their access to farm-fresh and small-batch products diminish since the passage of adult-use legalization in 2016. By reconnecting small farmers with consumers, AB 1111 would take significant steps to address these issues and support a vibrant California craft cannabis market.

“I am excited to send AB 1111 to Governor Newsom for his signature. Santa Cruz County is known for our small scale craft cultivators who would benefit from the lifeline that AB 1111 would provide with direct to consumer opportunities at events,” said Assemblymember Pellerin (D- Santa Cruz).“As I have always said, 'Keep it small, keep it local.' AB 1111 is just the type of policy we need to really start supporting the craft cannabis market in my District and across the state of California.”

Originally introduced in 2023, AB 1111 would create a new DCC license type specific to cannabis event sales, enabling small cannabis farmers to conduct sales at these events without investing the huge sums necessary to become a full-time retailer. In other craft markets, such as California's world-renowned wine industry, producers have a similar ability to obtain licenses for specific retail opportunities such as events, without obtaining an expensive full-time retail license.

"Small cannabis growers deserve the same direct-to-consumer sales opportunities as makers of other craft products such as wine and beer," said Galen Doherty, owner-operator of Whitethorn Valley Farm. "This bill is an important step for us to connect directly with consumers and patients who want to understand where their cannabis comes from."

As small cannabis farmers struggle, consumers and patients lack access to high-quality craft products, and potential federal legalization looms on the horizon, Origins Council sees AB 1111 as a critical and timely opportunity for California to safeguard the state's cannabis legacy.

“This is a lifeline to our small cannabis farming community,” explained Origins Council Executive Director Genine Coleman.“California's cannabis industry is failing right before our eyes and AB 1111 offers a critical pathway to market for small cultivators while allowing adult consumers the opportunity to meet growers, learn more about their products, and become better educated about California's legendary craft cannabis.”

About Origins Council

Origins Council is a nonprofit education, research, and advocacy organization dedicated to the sustainable development of California's heritage cannabis producing regions. originscouncil

