OPEC Chief Appreciates Iraq's Limitless Support To Market Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais said his visit to Iraq was fruitful, as the country affirmed "limitless support" for the efforts to stabilize the global oil market.

Speaking to KUNA on Thursday on the sidelines of the visit, Al-Ghais said he met with Iraqi Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani who stressed his country's full backing to the OPEC and the OPEC+ deals.

Al-Sudani also affirmed Iraq's commitment to all pledges and agreements in a way that boosts the stability of global oil markets in the next period, Al-Ghais noted.

Iraq, which is an OEPC main member, is one of the largest supporters to the agreements of OPEC and OEPC+, he noted.

Al-Ghais also held a meeting with Iraq's Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani and some senior officials, extolling the role of the Iraqi government and officials at the oil sector.

Meanwhile, OPEC said in a news statement that Al-Ghais visited Iraq and earlier Kazakhstan to discuss the conditions at oil markets, and stress the great importance of ensuring the success of efforts for the oil markets stability.

It noted that the two countries affirmed their unconditional commitments to the full limits of oil levels, in accordance with the deal agreed upon. (pickup previuso)

