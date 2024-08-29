Silence And Fury: OEA Spotlights Latin America’S Deep Divides On Maduro

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Washington, D.C., near the White House, diplomats from the Americas gathered to address Venezuela's crises.



High stakes marked the session's start in the historic OEA building at 10:10 AM, focusing on human rights abuses and electoral fraud under Nicolás Maduro's rule.



Countries including Paraguay, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Italy unitedly condemned these acts.



Additionally, they denounced Maduro 's systematic violations and manipulations to maintain power indefinitely.



They also demanded the release of election results to verify opposition victories claimed by leaders like Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado.







In contrast, the silence from Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia was telling. Their non-response underscored cautious diplomacy, reflecting complex domestic and international dynamics.



This silence notably diverged from the usual regional pursuit of unity. Inside the Salón Bolívar, the atmosphere tensed as details of violent crackdowns surfaced.

The Crisis in Venezuela

Roberta Clarke from the CIDH detailed a harsh period at July's end when state forces killed at least 23 protesters. Additionally, the regime blocked access to crucial online platforms to suppress dissent.



Simultaneously, massive protests erupted in Caracas, led by opposition leader María Corina Machado, demanding electoral transparency. This movement highlighted the citizens' resilience and call for change.



Prominent addresses by representatives like Franc Mora and Sonia Cavallo supported the Venezuelan people, comparing Maduro's methods to historical atrocities.



This framed Venezuela's crisis as not only a national but also a global concern, attracting severe international criticism.



OEA Secretary General Luis Almagro concluded with a stark depiction of a judicial system used for political persecution. He highlighted a wider crisis of governance and justice.



This OEA session illuminated Venezuela's divisive issues and emphasized the continuous struggle for human rights and democratic norms in the region.



It served as a stark reminder of the implications for regional stability and the vital role of international oversight in maintaining justice in critical situations.

