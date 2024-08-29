Rising Coffee Powers: Africa, Peru, Thailand Challenge Brazil, Vietnam

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global coffee is witnessing a transformative shift. Historically dominated by Brazil and Vietnam, which collectively produce over half of the world's coffee, the now must adapt.



The urgency arises from climate change, which increases the frequency of extreme weather events, disrupting and inflating prices. For instance, droughts in major producing countries recently pushed U.S. latte prices to $9.



Emerging coffee-producing nations like Peru and Thailand are gaining prominence. These regions are appealing to consumers who favor unique, traceable coffee origins.



Companies are making significant investments in new coffee territories, reflecting this shift. Illycaffe, for instance, has revitalized its sourcing from Eastern and Southern Africa.



Additionally, Volcafe secured $60 million to expand operations in East Africa, and Starbucks is supporting farmers in Peru, Rwanda, and Tanzania with seeds and loans.







The industry's pivot is not only about diversification but also about revival and resilience. Lavazza has embarked on a 20-year initiative to resurrect Cuba's coffee sector, once vibrant but decimated post-revolution.



Similarly, Nestlé 's Nespresso invested $20 million to bolster the coffee sector in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



This is part of a broader $71 million initiative aimed at restoring coffee production in regions affected by conflict or environmental challenges.



Despite these efforts, the shift towards diversified sourcing isn't expected to immediately reduce cafe coffee prices.

Challenges and Opportunities for Smaller Producers

Smaller coffee-producing countries lack the economies of scale that Brazil and Vietnam enjoy, often relying on labor-intensive, family-run farms.



However, consumer preferences are evolving towards higher-priced, quality-focused coffees. This trend is especially pronounced in the U.S., where specialty coffee consumption has surged, with nearly half of adults drinking it daily.



The increase in specialty coffee consumption reflects a deeper consumer engagement with the product's quality and origin. As the pandemic heightened home coffee consumption, demands for variety and traceability grew.



Yet, the challenge remains for these emerging coffee nations to maintain growth by enhancing consumer value, emphasizing direct sourcing, and promoting sustainability.



If these strategies falter, consumers might turn to more economical and convenient alternatives, such as canned cold brews.



Keeping coffee prices high remains crucial for the sustainability of small-scale farmers and the overall supply chain stability.



As the industry navigates these new dynamics of climate change and shifting consumer tastes, these diverse efforts highlight a collective move towards a more resilient and inclusive global coffee landscape.

