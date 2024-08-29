Global Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market Size To Worth USD 9.3 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.59%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Aircraft Survivability Equipment size was valued at USD 5.4 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Chemring Group PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Aselsan A.S., BAE System PLC, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, and Leonardo S.p.A. and Other Key Vendors.

The Global Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market Size to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2023 to USD 9.3 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.59% during the forecast period.









The Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE) industry is expanding rapidly as defence expenditures increase and technology advances. ASE refers to a set of systems meant to improve aircraft survivability against threats such as missiles, radar, and electronic warfare. Rising geopolitical tensions and the demand for modernised defence capabilities are among the primary factors. Countermeasure system innovations, including as active protection and stealth technology, are driving market growth. Furthermore, the integration of modern sensors and artificial intelligence enhances threat detection and response. As military forces worldwide prioritise aircraft defence, the ASE market is likely to grow, aided by continuing research and development programs.

The Global Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By fit (Line, Forward), By subsystem (Electronic attack, Electronic support, Non-combat systems) and By Platform (Combat Aircraft, Military transport aircraft, Combat helicopters, UAVs, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Insights by Sub-System Type

The electronic support segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. This segment focusses on technologies that enhance threat identification, electronic warfare capability, and countermeasure efficacy. Advanced electronic support technologies include sophisticated radar systems, signal intelligence, and electronic counter-countermeasures, all of which are critical for detecting and neutralising threats in real time. Increased defence modernisation investments, as well as the requirement for improved situational awareness, are boosting demand for these systems. As military operations become more complicated and contentious, the ability to collect, analyse, and respond to electronic threats becomes more important. As a result, the electronic support market is quickly rising, reflecting the increasing reliance on superior electronic warfare technologies in modern military plans.

Insights by Platform Type

The combat aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Modern combat aircraft are increasingly outfitted with complex ASE systems to battle advanced threats including missiles, electronic warfare, and cyber attacks. This growth is being driven by investments in stealth technologies, electronic countermeasures, and improved radar systems, as armed forces strive to improve combat effectiveness and survival. Rising geopolitical tensions and the effort to modernise air fleets drive up demand for cutting-edge survivability technologies. As combat aircraft missions become more complex and high-risk, the emphasis on comprehensive survivability equipment grows, accelerating the segment's expansion and driving defence technology innovation.

Insights by Fit Type

The forward fit segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The forward fit segment of the Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE) market is rapidly expanding as militaries integrate advanced survivability technologies into new aircraft platforms throughout the design and production phases. This proactive strategy ensures that aircraft are outfitted with cutting-edge technologies from the start, improving their capacity to counter evolving threats. The forward fit technique has various benefits, including lower retrofitting costs, better integration of ASE systems, and greater overall aircraft performance and survivability. As defence forces modernise their fleets and strive to keep ahead of evolving threats, the demand for forward-fit ASE solutions grows. This segment's growth is being driven by technical breakthroughs, higher defence spending, and the necessity to future-proof new aircraft against sophisticated opponents.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market from 2023 to 2033. The United States, as a prominent player, makes significant investments in sophisticated ASE technology to combat evolving threats and improve aircraft defence. This covers advancements in electronic warfare, radar systems, and countermeasure technology. The presence of major defence contractors and technology providers bolsters industry growth. Furthermore, North American military operations and strategic interests fuel demand for cutting-edge survivability technologies. Collaboration between defence agencies and industrial actors promotes ongoing advances and the integration of new technologies. However, constraints like as high development costs and stringent regulatory requirements have an impact on the market. Despite this, North America remains an important hub for ASE innovation and deployment.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The development of military modernisation initiatives, as well as the necessity to protect assets in contested areas, are driving demand for sophisticated survivability technologies such as radar countermeasures and electronic warfare tools. Rising geopolitical tensions and territorial disputes bolster market growth. However, factors like as differing defence budgets, various regulatory regimes, and technical gaps across countries influence market dynamics. Despite these challenges, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have significant ASE market growth as countries attempt to strengthen their defence capabilities.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the market Chemring Group PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Aselsan A.S., BAE System PLC, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, and Leonardo S.p.A.

Recent Market Developments

In March 2021, the UK Ministry of Defence awarded the BE system. The contract is worth $21 for aircraft survivability equipment support. The contract is for four and a half years and includes annual servicing and repairs.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market, Fit Type Analysis



Line Forward

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market, Sub System Analysis



Electronic attack

Electronic support Non-combat systems

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market, Platform Analysis



Combat Aircraft

Military transport aircraft

Combat helicopters

UAVs Others

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

