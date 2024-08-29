Planet Green Appoints Dr. Raymond Goldie To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Green Metals Inc. (CSE: PGR ) (“ Planet Green ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Raymond Goldie to the Company's Advisory Board.

About Ray Goldie:

Dr. Goldie is the current President of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and is often a keynote speaker at conferences. He is a widely recognized independent mining analyst with extensive experience in economic geology, especially in the nickel and copper industries, and an expert on mining royalties. He holds a BSc in geology from Victoria University of Wellington, an MSc in geology from McGill University and a PhD from Queen's University. He also holds a diploma in business administration from the University of Toronto. Dr. Goldie is a director of Garibaldi Resources.

Jeremy S. Brett, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased to announce that Dr. Ray Goldie has joined the Advisory Board of Planet Green. Dr. Goldie is renowned for his candid analysis and deep expertise in economic geology, making him an outstanding asset to our team. His is an industry expert in the field of royalties and will be instrumental as we work towards structuring our first royalty agreements for our exploration properties. This marks a crucial milestone in our journey towards establishing Planet Green as a leading royalties company.”

About Planet Green Metals Inc.

Planet Green is strategically building a premier Canadian critical mineral assets company, leveraging its expertise to acquire high-quality, de-risked mineral exploration and royalty properties. The Company currently holds six exploration properties in northern Ontario, covering copper, gold, lithium and VMS-related base metals. Planet Green is actively pursuing the acquisition of promising new projects in Canada and North America to bolster the project portfolio and provide shareholders with a diversified commodity base that is resilient to price fluctuations and market forces. With a robust and integrated technical and corporate team, the Company is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

To find out more about Planet Green Metals Inc. (CSE: PGR)

