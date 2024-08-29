Whitebit Partners With TOKEN2049 Singapore, Showcasing Innovations In Blockchain And Crypto Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT , one of Europe's largest centralized exchanges, is proud to announce its partnership with TOKEN2049 Singapore, a leading event in the industry. TOKEN2049 Singapore is set to be the world's largest Web3 event, with 20,000 attendees from over 150 countries, more than 200 speakers, and over 500 side events. The will take place on September 18-19, 2024, gathering key players from the blockchain and sectors worldwide.



Volodymyr Nosov, founder and CEO of WhiteBIT, commented on the partnership: "Collaborating with TOKEN2049 underscores our commitment to driving blockchain innovation forward. It's crucial for industry leaders to come together at events like these to exchange ideas, gain inspiration from top experts, and work together on groundbreaking projects. We firmly believe that through collective expertise and joint efforts, we can accelerate market growth and integrate innovations into people's lives worldwide."

At TOKEN2049, WhiteBIT will have a branded area where existing and potential business partners and institutional investors can meet with the company leaders and top executives to discuss the company's latest products and services. In particular, earlier this year, WhiteBIT successfully integrated with the Fireblocks Network Link , enabling institutional clients of Fireblocks to access and trade digital assets on WhiteBIT's platform.

Affiliate Program Showcase

WhiteBIT will also present its affiliate program at TOKEN2049. This program offers new opportunities for cooperation and business development, aiming to expand WhiteBIT's reach and engagement within the crypto community, including up to 60% of the referrals' trading fees. The program suits the needs of finance and investment websites, publishers, content creators with qualifying websites, trading software, mobile apps, WhiteBIT customers with an extensive network of traders, etc. Attendees will have the chance to explore how they can partner with WhiteBIT and benefit from the affiliate program's incentives.

Expanding WhiteBIT Ecosystem

WhiteBIT has grown its user base from 4 million to 5 million users globally over the past year, highlighting its commitment to enhancing the user experience. Its rebranded blockchain, Whitechain , has facilitated 50 million transactions and created 49 thousand wallets and 25 thousand NFTs in the past year. Celebrating the second anniversary of its native cryptocurrency, WBT , WhiteBIT has seen its price double to over $10 with a market cap of $1.4 billion.

The launch of WhitePool , now ranked among the world's top 15 mining pools according to the Hashrate Index rating, underscores WhiteBIT's commitment to delivering comprehensive crypto services. WhitePool features an FPPS (Full Pay Per Share) reward model, a VIP program for high-performance miners, and direct accrual of rewards to users' Main balances on the WhiteBIT exchange.

Advancing Trading Features

Trading optimization has seen significant improvements. The Multi-Limit functionality lets users set up a grid of limit orders, offering greater flexibility and control over asset trading. Expanded Price Alerts provide timely notifications about asset price fluctuations, helping users make informed decisions in real time.

The introduction of Sub-Accounts allows users to create auxiliary accounts alongside their Main accounts, facilitating multiple trading strategies, risk management, fee discounts, and training in real market conditions.

Additionally, the Analytics Dashboard offers a comprehensive view of key indicators like trading volume, PnL, WBT Holding, and VIP Levels, while displaying actual fees based on account status, thereby enhancing the overall trading experience.

Upholding Standards and Expanding Financial Partnerships

WhiteBIT was one of the first platforms to apply for a license under Turkey's new cryptocurrency asset law, demonstrating its strategy to comply with regulatory standards.

WhiteBIT has partnered with Hash Bank, a neobank in Georgia, to provide its users with innovative financial solutions. The exchange legally operates and provides virtual currency services in Georgia, registered as a VASP in the National Bank of Georgia.

WhiteBIT continues to lead in blockchain innovation, driving technological advancements and supporting the global crypto community. Its participation in TOKEN2049 sets the stage for new opportunities and solidifies its position as a key player in the international blockchain and crypto ecosystem.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT , established in 2018, is one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges in Europe. It offers over 580+ trading pairs, 270+ digital assets, and supports 10 national currencies. WhiteBIT is an official partner of the Ukrainian national football team, FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, and FACEIT. The exchange is dedicated to advancing blockchain technology and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in all jurisdictions where it operates.

Contact

WhiteBIT PR Service

...