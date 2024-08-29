Congruence Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, including MC4R-deficient genetic obesity, GBA-driven Parkinson's and AAT-deficient lung and liver disease, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



22nd Annual Healthcare Conference, September 4-6, 2024, in New York, NY

Clarissa Desjardins, Ph.D., CEO of Congruence, will be participating in a fireside chat on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 9:15 am ET

Wells Fargo Annual Healthcare Conference, September 4-6, 2024, in Boston, MA

RBC Capital Markets Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Conference, October 1, 2024 4th

Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, October 8-9, 2024

During these events, Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, RevenirTM, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

For more information, please visit

