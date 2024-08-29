Shares Of Junior Miner Higher On Financial Results

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This producer of %Gold , %Silver , %Zinc , and %Copper announced results today, sending shares higher.

%LucaMining (TSXV: $LUCA) (OTC: $LUCMF) , a diversified Canadian company with two 100%-owned producing mines in Mexico, announced today in a press release.

The firm announced record net quarterly revenue for the second quarter of 2024 of U.S. $18.2 million, up 49 percent from the second quarter of 2023. Luca also announced positive net of U.S. $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 217 percent over the second quarter 2023. Meanwhile, earnings per share increased 130 percent over the same 2023 period at US$0.03 per share.

The Campo Morado mine is an underground operation located in Guerrero State, a prolific mining region in Mexico. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits.