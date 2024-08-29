Jordan Hosts Extraordinary Session Of Arab Youth, Sports Ministers Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 29 (Petra)-- of Youth Mohammad Al-Nabulsi chaired the extraordinary session of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers, which was held yesterday on the sidelines of the International Forum on Youth, Peace and Security.The of Youth held the session in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Arab League, in the presence of the League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Assistant Secretary-General Haifa Abu Ghazalah, Head of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers, Ashraf Sobhi, and Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports.A moment of silence was observed at the start of the conference to remember the martyrs who died in Gaza and the West Bank. According to Nabulsi, Jordan used a youth-led participatory approach to develop a draft executive plan for the strategy, involving a group of young activists and specialists in the fields of transportation, culture, politics, and the environment. The ministry held consultation sessions with various government departments, civil society, and the corporate sector. It also released a thorough national questionnaire to ascertain national priorities from the perspective of youth in Jordan.During the last Arab Summit in Bahrain, Aboul Gheit praised the Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace, and Security and emphasized its role in empowering Arab youth to actively participate in society-building and decision-making.In turn, Abu Ghazalah said that over the course of three years, in collaboration with all relevant Arab and international organizations as well as the youth ministries of the member states, worked to effectively involve youth in all steps of developing the Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace, and Security. The result was a draft Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace, and Security, which will be launched in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as the first of its kind in the Arab world.As for Sobhi, he thanked the unveiling of the Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace and Security 2023–2028, emphasizing that it will be the cornerstone and primary framework for developing and carrying out youth-led peace and security projects throughout the Arab world.Following the forum's "Strategy" launch, Jordan proposed this meeting as part of the process to activate and translate UN Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security, which the Security Council unanimously adopted in 2015 when HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II presided over the meeting and introduced the draft resolution.