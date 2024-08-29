1St Phase Of E-Connection Project In Higher Education Institutions Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 29 (Petra) - The Unified Admissions Coordination Unit at the of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Thursday launched the first phase of the e-connection project in Jordan's higher education institutions.In a statement, the ministry said the project, which was launched with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jordan, comes in implementation of the Economic Modernization Vision's priority of developing policies for enrolling students in Jordanian universities and community colleges to achieve justice and equal opportunities among students.The ministry indicated that the project is based on implementing a direct e-connection with databases in Jordan's official universities and colleges, which enables the ministry's admission unit to directly check on student data fully at any time without the need for any recurrent updating processes.Speaking at the launching ceremony, UNHCR Deputy Representative in Jordan, Michael Dell'Amico, said: "For refugee students, the e-system provides an ID number for the beneficiary, which facilitates the recognition of their certificates everywhere and the system helps bridge the current gap in information for refugees in higher education."The UNHCR official added that access to this information is a step to achieve the goal of enrolling at least 15% of refugee students in Jordan's higher educational institutions by 2030, which is "important as inclusive education fulfills hopes of young people in Jordan, including refugees, to acquire skills, earn a living, and live a decent life."The statement said the project's first stage began in in May of last year 2023.