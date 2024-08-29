King Warns Of Grave Consequences Of Developments In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, on Wednesday warned of the grave consequences of developments in the West Bank, during a meeting with a delegation of US Congress members at Al Husseiniya Palace.

His Majesty also warned that attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem will further fuel violence, according to a Royal Court statement.



The meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, covered efforts to reach comprehensive calm in the region and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States.

The King stressed that reaching an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza is the first and most crucial step for putting an end to the cycle of violence in the region, noting that the region cannot remain hostage to the policies of extremism and escalation, the statement said.



His Majesty said the United States must undertake a more active role in pushing for an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The meeting also touched on prospects for cooperation between Jordan and the United States, with His Majesty thanking the US for its continued support to the Kingdom in various fields, according to the statement.



Members of the delegation expressed appreciation for Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty, in achieving peace and stability in the region.



Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert attended the meeting.