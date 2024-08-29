Olympic Silver Medalists Kassidy Cook And Sarah Bacon Dive Into Partnership With First Watch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Daytime Dining leader teams up with "Cook'N Bacon" to giveaway free brunch

for a year for two lucky pairs

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024

Breakfast is served. First Watch is partnering with Team USA's first 2024 Paris Olympic Games medal winners, divers Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon, to give away a year of free brunch for two lucky duos .

US divers Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon, 2024 Paris Olympic Games medal winners

While the pair's last names and clever hashtag, #breakfastisserved, originally caught the restaurant's attention, it was the synchronization with First Watch's culture that solidified the partnership. First Watch is known for its "You First" commitment to employees and customers, and specifically its core values of "Roll Up Your Sleeves," "Be Kind" and "Stand Shoulder to Shoulder."

"We admire Kassidy and Sarah for their commitment to working hard with infectious positivity, resilience and grit," said Laura Sorensen, Chief People Officer at First Watch. "We believe that a day well spent starts with the company you keep ... and they certainly keep good company! These athletes literally 'Stand Shoulder to Shoulder' on the diving board – a value we hold dear as our teams work together to make days brighter for customers at every opportunity."

The Olympians, known affectionately as "Cook'N Bacon," won Silver in the women's 3-meter synchronized springboard event, taking home America's first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Now, two lucky winners (and a friend each) will win free First Watch for a year .* Thursday, August 29 through Tuesday, September 3, fans who follow @FirstWatch on Instagram can enter to win by tagging the "Cook" to their "Bacon" on this post – the person they are most in "sync" with.

First Watch has been fueling athletes for years. The menu takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings made to order using fresh ingredients in a kitchen without fryers, microwaves and heat lamps. To uncover the best ingredients, the restaurant is guided by a "Follow the Sun" food ethos to source fresh ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season.

The restaurant has a long history of supporting athletes. The Cook'N Bacon partnership was developed in partnership with the premiere sports sponsorship platform for professional women athletes, Parity, and highlights First Watch's continued commitment to support women-athletes.

* The First Watch Brunch for A Year Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") is open to all natural persons who are legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia, with the exception of Rhode Island, who are at least 18 years old at time of entry. Void outside the USA, in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other United States territories and possessions. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law. Each of the two (2) qualifying winners (and their tagged friend) of the "free First Watch for a year" prize to be awarded with 52 Brunch Bucks, valued at up to $20 each, totaling $1,040. For more information visit Brunch for a Year Sweepstakes Rules and Regulations .

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients across its network of neighborhood restaurants. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites, along with specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation, Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was recognized as the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. First Watch operates more than 535 restaurants in 29 states. For more information, visit

About Parity

Minority-founded in 2020, Parity is a sports marketing and sponsorship platform dedicated to closing the gender income and opportunity gap in professional sports. By developing high-impact collaborations between brands, professional women athletes and their fans, Parity has proudly put millions in the pockets of women athletes, attracting dozens of brands – from Microsoft® to Morgan Stanley® – to the movement in the process. The platform offers connections to more than 1,000 women athletes from 80+ sports, including over 250 Olympians and Paralympians. For more information on how to tap into the rapidly rising influence and popularity of women athletes, visit or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

