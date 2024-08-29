Karnataka's Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab Spurs Innovations, Incubate 43 Cos

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Aug 29 (KNN) In a significant stride towards establishing India as a global powerhouse, Karnataka's IT/BT Priyank Kharge announced the remarkable success of the Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab (SFAL).

This Centre of Excellence (CoE) for fabless semiconductors has emerged as a catalyst for innovation and growth in the country's electronic systems ecosystem.

Over the past five years, SFAL has become a cornerstone of Karnataka's ambitious vision to transform India from a services-oriented to a product-driven powerhouse.

The lab has successfully incubated 43 companies and benefited over 90 firms, positioning Karnataka at the forefront of semiconductor innovation and skill development.

"Karnataka is set to lead India's semiconductor revolution," Minister Kharge declared during a press conference at Vikasa Soudha. "We're not just aiming for leadership in skills and innovation, but in product development as well."

The state government's commitment is evident in its substantial investment of Rs 21.56 crore in the CoE. This strategic allocation has yielded impressive results, with SFAL-supported startups collectively raising Rs 140 crore and achieving a combined valuation of Rs 500 crore.

Moreover, the initiative has generated 800 jobs in the Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector and supported over 200 innovations.

Recognizing the critical need for skilled professionals in the industry, Karnataka has launched the K-VLSI Design Programme in collaboration with IIIT Bangalore, IESA, and SFAL.

This intensive 6-9 month curriculum focuses on very large-scale integration (VLSI) design, preparing students for the demands of the ESDM industry. The program's inaugural batch in 2023 saw overwhelming interest, with plans to expand capacity in the coming years.

Minister Kharge emphasised the uniqueness of SFAL's model, noting that only 8-10 countries worldwide are engaged in similar initiatives. "Our policy is reshaping the landscape of innovation and technology across the board," he stated. The success of SFAL has not gone unnoticed, with states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu seeking to replicate the model.

The impact of SFAL is evident in the success stories of its incubated companies. Calligo Technologies, a Bangalore-based startup, has successfully fabricated a POSIT-enabled semiconductor chip.

Morphing Machines, another SFAL-supported venture, recently secured USD 2.76 million in seed funding. AB Circuits and Research Labs (ABCRL) is making strides in the automotive semiconductor industry, focusing on vehicle safety and efficiency.

(KNN Bureau)