Vels Institute Of Science, Technology And Advanced Studies Hosts Successful Industry-Academia Connect 2024 - HR Conclave

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Vels Institute of Science, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) proudly concluded the"Industry-Academia Connect 2024," a VISTAS HR Conclave, on August 28, 2024, at its Pallavaram campus in Chennai. The event was a resounding success, bringing together leaders, HR professionals, and academic experts for a day filled with insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities. It also served as a crucial for fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing between academia and industry, with the aim of building a future-ready and dynamic workforce.





Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of Vels Group of Institutions, delivers an address at "Industry - Academia Connect 2024"





The HR Conclave, an annual event dedicated to exploring emerging trends and best practices in human resources, serves as a bridge between the academic and corporate worlds. This year's theme,“Navigating the Future of Work: Strategies for Innovation and Inclusion,” focused on key topics such as technological advancements, employee well-being, and creating inclusive workplace cultures.





Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of Vels Group of Institutions, inaugurated the event with an address highlighting VISTAS's achievements, including its 31 programs offered in collaboration with industrial partners and the signing of MOUs with 225 companies. She emphasized the ongoing collaboration with IBM since 2015, which offers programs in Business Analytics and Cloud and Mobile Application Development. She also noted that VISTAS was among the first universities to introduce Industry 4.0-aligned programs, focusing on cutting-edge areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Blockchain, Automation and Robotics, Cloud Technology, Cybersecurity, and more.





The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Dr. S. Sriman Narayan, Vice Chancellor of VISTAS; Dr. M. Bhaskaran, Pro Vice Chancellor of VISTAS. The conclave attracted representatives from over 100 companies, including Zoho, TCS, Sutherland, TVS, Hexaware, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Star Health Insurance, Oracle, National Stock Exchange Academy, Cambridge University Press and Assessment, The Hindu, T.N. Apex Skill Development Centers for Logistics and Health Care, InGage Technologies, and many others.





Keynote speaker Mr. Charles Godwin, HR Leader at Zoho, delivered an inspiring talk on Zoho's unconventional hiring practices and shared valuable insights on building a more inclusive workplace. His words sparked meaningful discussions among attendees and provided practical takeaways for HR professionals to implement in their organizations.





The conclave featured discussions led by experts from various sectors, covering topics such as leadership development, adaptability, talent management, and the future of remote work. The interactive format of these sessions allowed students to engage directly with the experts, fostering a deeper understanding of the current HR landscape.





About Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS)

Declared a Deemed-to-be University by the MHRD, Government of India, in 2008, VISTAS enjoys the unique distinction of being a multidisciplinary university in Tamil Nadu with three campuses in Chennai, spread over 100 acres. VISTAS offers programs in various disciplines such as Medicine, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Agriculture, Education, Management Studies, Maritime Studies, Law, Arts, and Science, from UG to Ph.D. levels.



