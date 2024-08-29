GSA Building Water Management Is A Good First Step Toward Prevention, But More Is Needed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The General Services Administration (GSA) is making water management at buildings a priority in 2024, and while it is a good first step, the only way to truly prevent Legionnaires' is to address the problem at its source, according to the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease (APLD). Legionnaires' disease is waterborne disease caused by the bacteria legionella, which leads to a severe form of pneumonia that can be deadly for approximately 1-in-10 individuals who are infected. Those most susceptible include the elderly, smokers, those who are immunocompromised, and individuals with lung and respiratory conditions.

GSA testing found higher than normal levels of legionella at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) building in Baltimore, Maryland, and closed the building in June 2023. It only recently reopened. Officials at the Social Security Administration building, about 2.5 miles away from the CMS building in Baltimore, have turned off about 20 water fixtures due to the presence of elevated levels of legionella. This year alone, numerous GSA buildings tested positive and notified workers of the risks associated with the bacteria in the water systems. Consequently, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is demanding EPA act, stating "We cannot allow another Flint water crisis to occur inside federal buildings."

"We applaud the GSA's proactive approach to dealing with the presence of legionella in the water supply at federal government buildings," said Tonya Winders, Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease Executive Director. "Building water management and public notification are good first steps for controlling Legionnaires' disease, but the next step is to expand the investigation and tackle the problem at its source, which is the potable water coming into our homes, facilities and offices."

Winders said the key to prevention is effective public water system monitoring, management and treatment. Specifically, it is imperative to:



Maintain an adequate disinfectant residual at all points in the public water distribution system

Monitor and properly manage water quality from the public drinking water supply and distribution system

Increase infrastructure investment

Investigate all cases of legionellosis comprehensively including single cases and outbreaks

Positively identify the source of legionella bacteria after comprehensive investigation Manage building water systems according to best practices per ASHRAE standard 188

"Legionnaires' Disease is preventable, but it requires a proactive, holistic approach to water management," Winders said. "If we are going to truly stop Legionnaires' disease infections, we need to go beyond just investigating buildings and expand the prevention efforts to include the water supply and distribution systems bringing water to our homes and offices."

For more information on Legionnaires' Disease and the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease, visit: .

