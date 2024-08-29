Cavirin Systems Announces Strategic Partnership With 22Nd Century Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cavirin 10: The First Line of Defense for the Hybrid Cloud

Cavirin signs up Services Partner Agreement with 22nd Century Technologies to promote their hybrid CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management) adoption.

JAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cavirin Inc., a leading global provider of Cloud Security, Risk and Compliance management solutions is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with 22nd Century Technologies Inc.( ), a leading player in the security and digital transformation segment. This strategic partnership will enable Cavirin to expand its reach and deliver its dynamic AI/ML driven hybrid CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management) platform and solutions to a broader market segment including Federal and State governments.22nd Century Technologies Inc. is one of the fastest growing IT services Integrator and Workforce solution company in the United States. They are primarily focused on Cyber Security, Cloud and IT Infrastructure technology domains. They are a CMMI L3 (Dev & SVC), ISO 20000, ISO 9001, ISO 27001 certified company with a strong focus on the Federal govt., states and SLED market segment including Fortune 500 companies. They have also been voted as“Best Company to Work For” by Forbes.“Forming a partnership with 22nd Century Technologies, which has a proven track record, marks a significant milestone. Combining Cavirin Systems' cutting-edge hybrid CSPM platform with TSCTI's customer engagement expertise, positions us to achieve new heights in the field of cybersecurity. We look forward to accomplishing our mission of joint success for both the companies” said Mr. Amar Bhadrashetty, Sr. Director Product Management at Cavirin.22nd Century Technologies will promote and use Cavirin's hybrid CSPM platform and solutions to enable their customers to benefit from the advanced security and protection that the Cavirin platform offers. This partnership also demonstrates both companies commitment to delivering best-in-class cyber and cloud security solutions, offering exceptional value to their customer.“We are excited to announce our partnership with Cavirin Systems. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding and protecting our customers digital assets and cloud infrastructure with cutting edge cyber security technologies, platforms and solutions. Together, we are setting up a new benchmark for security risk and compliance management in an ever evolving threat landscape.” said Mr. Sandeep Singh, Sr. Vice President & Business Head 22nd Century TechnologiesFor more information about Cavirin and its hybrid CSPM platform and solutions, please visitAbout Cavirin:Cavirin, headquartered in San Jose, CA is a privately held, global provider of cyber security, risk and compliance management solutions offered through its dynamic AI/ML driven hybrid CSPM platform. The Cavirin CSPM platform helps customers build their“First Line of Defense” for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, On-premises data centers, Kubernetes/containers, network workloads and other complex IT environments.

