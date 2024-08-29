PM Receives 2023 Anti-Corruption Report, Reaffirms Government Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 29 (Petra) -- Prime Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday received the 2023 annual report from the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission's Chairperson, Muhannad Hijazi.Khasawneh underscored the government's commitment to supporting the Commission's initiatives to strengthen national integrity and safeguard public funds.Khasawneh emphasized the importance of advancing oversight mechanisms and aligning them with modern standards to enhance transparency. He also highlighted the need for continued staff training and development.Hijazi presented key aspects of the report, focusing on the Commission's efforts to enhance prevention, proactive deterrence, and transparency. He also noted the establishment of a specialized training center and partnerships with national institutions to promote integrity and ensure the rule of law.