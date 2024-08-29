Israeli Occupation Of Palestine Poses Greatest Threat To Regional Security - FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 29 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, said that Israeli officials, who openly support war crimes against the Palestinian people and attempt to legitimize the heinous massacres of defenseless Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, are now futilely attempting to deflect attention from their aggression toward Gaza and the West by disseminating false information about Jordan and the actual threats to regional security.However, nobody ought to be misled. Israel's racist policies, illegal actions, occupation of Palestine, and ongoing war against the Palestinian people pose the biggest threat to regional security, Safadi continued in a post on the X platform. According to him, "Extremists who celebrate the killing of children, the use of starvation as a weapon, the bombing of hospitals and schools, the attack on UN humanitarian missions, the violation of the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, and the denial of the Palestinian people's right to life, have no credibility."Safadi continued by saying that the statements of an Israeli official who advocates for collective punishment against the Palestinian people are not as credible as numerous Security Council resolutions, decisions made by the International Court of Justice, and testimonies from international organizations."We urge the European Union and all members of the international community to act immediately and hold accountable those who promote death and hatred," he said, endorsing the decision to put penalties on these extremist officials. Sanctions must be put in place, military deliveries to Israel must end, and Israel cannot be permitted to carry on breaking international law, rejecting international opinion, killing Palestinians, and endangering regional security while getting away with it."