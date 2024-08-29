Equipping AMD Learning Labs To Support Tomorrow's Rising STEM Stars

(MENAFN- 3BL) Education holds immense power in shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow, and we are passionate about preparing students for the demands of the 21st century workforce. This is why we partner with schools, educators, and local nonprofit organizations to outfit AMD Labs with AMD processor-based equipment, helping empower teachers and inspire students to pursue STEM education.

As of December 2023, AMD sponsored labs are installed in Dublin, Markham, Shanghai, Singapore, Penang, Austin, and San Jose. These AMD Learning Labs support the expansion of STEM curricula and opportunities for under-resourced educational programs. Students gain real-world experience with computer hardware and software and engage with AMD employee volunteers. They also develop skills in robotics, coding, app development, and website and game design, as well as improving their digital literacy skills. This supports reasoning and skills development, giving them a foundation for future success.

In 2023, AMD and Maynooth University came together to establish an AMD Learning Lab in Dublin, Ireland to support the“STEM Passport for Inclusion” program, created by Dr. Katriona O'Sullivan, a Digital Skills Lecturer at Maynooth University. The program addresses inequalities with access to STEM careers among secondary school female students in socially disadvantaged communities. Maynooth uses a well-designed pathway that provides educational qualification, education support, and mentoring from industry role models to help students progress to tertiary (university-level) education and achieve a STEM qualification.

In addition to providing 30 AMD-powered Lenovo laptops, more than 30 AMD employees volunteered as mentors to 800 students over 16 days at the Dublin office.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, a unique public school, is providing out-of-the-box education strategies and enrichment opportunities that incorporate real-world, hands-on projects that prepare and equip students to tackle big problems with big ideas. High school students complete a college-to-career pathway in STEM fields where women are historically underrepresented.

AMD initially funded a Learning Lab in 2019, and we provided additional funding in 2023, when the school's Media Technology Pathway's animation and filmmaking curriculum needed an infusion of technology to meet today's demands. We were able to provide a professional level file server and video editing workstations powered by AMD EPYC and Ryzen processors that allow students to better edit, render, and collaborate on projects faster and more efficiently.

Originally published in AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report.