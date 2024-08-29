Benevity Appoints Christopher Maloof As CEO To Lead Its Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- 3BL) CALGARY, Alberta, August 29, 2024 /3BL/ - Benevity, Inc. , the leading global provider of social impact software, today announced the appointment of Christopher Maloof as its new Chief Executive Officer , effective Sept. 3, 2024. This leadership transition marks a significant milestone as Benevity embraces its next phase of growth as the world's leading enterprise impact platform.

Chris succeeds Kelly Schmitt who chose to step down as CEO after a successful six-year tenure at Benevity. During that time, Kelly helped lead the company in surpassing $15-billion in donations and a $1-billion valuation, while achieving profitability in a challenging market. She assembled a world-class leadership team and supported many of the world's top companies with their CSR and employee engagement programs. Under Kelly's guidance, Benevity has solidified its position as the market leader and led the way in empowering companies to engage their people, communities and customers to drive more social impact globally.

“I am exceptionally proud of the work we've done to build Benevity into a truly global company with many of the best companies in the world as our clients. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to work alongside our founder Bryan de Lottinville and the incredibly talented, passionate team at Benevity,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity's Chief Executive Officer.“I am excited to pass the baton to Chris, a seasoned executive with a track record of accelerating performance and scale in high-growth companies, to champion this next stage of Benevity's journey.”

As Benevity has evolved into a global market-leading enterprise impact platform, Chris is ideally suited to step into the role of CEO, build on the strong foundation that already exists and drive Benevity's strategic initiatives to new heights. Chris brings with him a wealth of experience in product development, global business strategy and organizational growth and deep expertise in leading scaled enterprise SaaS companies. He has also worked with a host of impact-oriented organizations including nonprofits, national parks and credit unions.

In his previous roles as President and Chief Product Officer at public company MeridianLink, Chris led the company in its mission to democratize access to financing in local communities and played a crucial role in launching multiple new products, expanding the company's customer base and partner marketplace, driving strategic acquisitions, supporting the company's digital transformation initiatives and ultimately charting a growth path to a successful IPO.

“Chris has exceptional experience leading organizations focused on growth, scale and efficiency,” said Benevity founder and Board member Bryan de Lottinville.“He is also aligned with Benevity's mission and understands what it means to be part of a purpose-driven organization. The Board of Directors welcomes him as Benevity's new CEO and is confident that he is the right leader to shepherd Benevity as it continues to help realize the mammoth potential for corporations to use their reach, resources and people to build a better future for us all. I want to thank Kelly for her tremendous leadership and influence in driving Benevity's many successes over the past six years in her roles as both CFO and CEO. She has been a prodigious steward of the company and an inspiring role model for many.”

“It is terrific to be joining Benevity at such an exciting point in its journey,” said Chris Maloof, Benevity's incoming Chief Executive Officer.“Benevity has a strong foundation as a business, is incredibly successful and has a deep culture of service. There is a great opportunity to meaningfully expand upon what the team has built. It is a privilege to be able to collaborate with customers, partners, nonprofits and the Benevity team to chart the future and accelerate our impact going forward.”

With Chris at the helm as CEO, Benevity is poised to further define its category, advance its enterprise impact platform strategy and continue setting the standard for social impact engagement solutions worldwide.

