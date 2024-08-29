Award-Winning Mukesh Modi Is Thrilled To Announce The Release Psychological Thriller, Torn, On Amazon Prime In USA/UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Psychological Thriller "TORN," directed by Ryen W. Thomas, produced by Mukesh Modi of D Star Entertainment in collaboration with Manoj Narula of Ashwin Films.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 -- Award-winning Mukesh Modi is thrilled to announce the release psychological thriller, Torn, now available on Prime in the USA/UK. After releasing of "Political War" hindi feature film, Mukesh Modi proudly announces to release the psychological thriller "Torn," produced under the D Star Entertainment banner and in collaboration with Manoj Narula of Ashwin Films, is generating buzz with its release on Amazon Prime Video in the USA and UK. Directed by the talented Ryen William Thomas, this gripping film is now available for streaming, captivating audiences with its intense and suspenseful storyline.

Produced by D Star Entertainment's Mukesh Modi and Ashwin film's Manoj Narula, TORN follows a troubled father, Peter Stube (Jordon Alexander), who has purposefully chosen the small Appalachian town of Bilford for its isolated location, so he can disconnect and self-heal from the wounds of his past. Confining himself within the four walls of a small hunting cabin forces him to reflect on his former life, but without the proper therapy, he ends up berating himself for his downward spiral.

Unfortunately for Peter, Bilford is dealing with some turmoil of it's own. Previously, the nearby wolf population was only known for inspiring some werewolf lore, but now with a dwindling food source the wolves have encroached on the townsfolk's livestock and livelihood, inspiring panic and fear. Without hunters renting out mountain properties, eating in the diners or shopping on Main Street, the blame for the sudden decline of the town rests on the broad shoulders of Sheriff Mike Lewis.

Both men use each other as they aim to set their lives straight, but are continuously faced with previous mistakes. Their friendship, born out of deceit and distrust may not survive Peter's obsession with the local werewolf lore and eventual downward spiral but it won't stop the Sheriff from genuinely wanting to ensure Peter's well-being.

TORN is director Ryen William Thomas' third feature film and he masterfully weaves a cautionary tale of a man captivated by conspiracy and ultimately unable to determine the difference between reality and fantasy. The psychological drama will keep the audience engaged long after the credits roll as they discuss various theories of what is and isn't real.

Not only starring as Peter Stube, Jordon Alexander also co-wrote with first time screenwriter Benjamin Johnston. A tale 10 years in the making started taking shape during lunch breaks from their previous career as underwriters for an internationally known insurance company. Jordon Alexander and Alfonso René Freeman star alongside reality star Hunter Thore, John Romanski, Paula Lacewell, Danielle Tarmey, and Danny.

Take away from "TORN"
In Torn, a troubled father must face his dark past to conquer his inner demons. However, can he truly heal while shutting out those who want to help, and what happens when distractions become his escape?

Why you must see the film "TORN"
This film is a must-see for its blend of intense personal drama and thrilling werewolf lore, delivering a unique emotional journey that keeps you hooked. It dives deep into confronting personal demons and the price of avoidance, all set against a gripping supernatural backdrop.

Objective of the film "TORN"
The objective of the film is to explore the themes of confronting one's past and dealing with personal demons through a gripping narrative set against a backdrop of werewolf lore. It aims to engage audiences with a blend of emotional depth and supernatural intrigue, highlighting the struggle of facing inner turmoil and the consequences of avoidance.

Future Endeavors on Amazon Prime Video
"THE ELEVATOR" Hollywood Feature Film, starring Eric Roberts, Matt Rife and Eugenia Kuzmina.
"THUGS OF ARMS" Mini Web Series
"MISSION KASHI" Web Series

Now Modi is coming with Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA), film festival for Independent Filmmakers. IFFA will support Indie Filmmakers in distribution their films, release their contents on Indie Films World Streaming platform. IFFA will make Independent Filmmakers dreams come true by guiding them in all the stage of filmmaking.

