New Ohio Gambling Telehealth Network Offers No-Cost Mental Health Support To Ohioans Impacted By Gambling Disorders

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Ohio residents, regardless of ability to pay, will be eligible for services with the new Ohio Gambling (OGTN) if they are experiencing problem gambling concerns or gambling disorder.

As the impact of betting grows around the state, the need for specialized care has become a necessity and due to geographic location, many Ohioans do not have access to in-person, gambling specific care. OGTN, a division of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, aims to fill that service gap and offer support to the estimated 1.8 million Ohioans at risk for problem gambling (low, moderate and disordered gambling).

Derek Longmeier, PGNO's executive director, highlights the link between gambling and mental health, noting that individuals experiencing gambling disorders often face other challenges: 75% have alcohol problems, 40% struggle with drug issues, and over 80% experience depression or anxiety.

"Nearly 40% of those experiencing gambling disorders consider suicide," said Longmeier. "We need to change the perception that disordered gambling isn't life threatening and make sure people know that help is available across Ohio. Launching OGTN during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is a powerful message."

OGTN provides a range of resources, including outpatient counseling, self-help groups, podcasts, and educational materials. Jesse Wodrig, OGTN's director, emphasizes the importance of collaboration between clients and counselors. "When clients and counselors work together to create a plan, outcomes improve dramatically," Wodrig said.

In addition to individual services, OGTN offers resources for those concerned about a loved one's gambling. This includes a guide on addressing concerns and a free e-book on coping when in a relationship with someone facing gambling-related challenges.

"We're happy to see reduced stigmas surrounding mental health and recovery," Longmeier said. "Our hope is for OGTN to reduce any barrier that exists so that someone can get the help they need."

Ohioans concerned about their gambling can reach out for free, confidential help through Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or by texting 4HOPE to 741741. For appointments with a problem gambling counselor, residents can call 614-750-9877 or visit .

