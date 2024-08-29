Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon To Randolph, New Jersey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANDOLPH, N.J., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Oaks at Randolph , is coming soon to Randolph, New Jersey. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature upscale townhomes and an array of resort-style amenities. Site work is currently underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2024.



Oaks at Randolph will be a community of 108 townhomes situated within a beautiful, wooded setting. The community will offer residents an impressive selection of open-concept two-story townhomes with dynamic floor plans up to 2,300 square feet, including flexible living spaces and basement options. The community's luxury amenities will include an exclusive clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, and more.









“Our new Oaks at Randolph community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Randolph area,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey.“With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Randolph.”

Oaks at Randolph is located within the esteemed Randolph Township School District and surrounded by endless outdoor activities. Residents will enjoy proximity to charming downtown Morristown, with easy access to New York City as well as Interstates 80 and 287.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The national award-winning Design Studio in Dayton, New Jersey allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Oaks at Randolph, call (844) 834-5263 or visit OaksAtRandolph.com .









Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

