New Healing Den Opened At Fox Sanctuary With $10,000 Grant From The Human-Animal Alliance

Ribbon cutting for The Human-Animal Alliance Healing Den with (l to r) Founder of The Human-Animal Alliance Jackie Ducci, Pawsitive Beginnings CEO Nicole Navarro and Monroe County Mayor Holly Merrill Raschein. Photo: Sarah Eakin

The Human-Animal Alliance Healing Den – it aligned the visions of The Human-Animal Alliance Founder Jackie Ducci (right) and Pawsitive Beginnings CEO Nicole Navarro. Photo: Michael J Kanik

Community gathered to celebrate dedicated therapeutic space for fox-assisted therapy at Pawsitive Beginnings

KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UPPER FLORIDA KEYS - Pawsitive Beginnings has officially opened The Human-Animal Alliance Healing Den in Key Largo. This innovative space at the fox sanctuary will provide opportunity for trauma survivors to heal through the unique bond between humans and animals, specifically focusing on the therapeutic potential of fox-assisted therapy sessions. With the support of a $10,000 grant from The Human-Animal Alliance, Pawsitive Beginnings CEO Nicole Navarro has transformed a previously underutilized maintenance room into a serene environment for private sessions to be conducted.The opening ceremony included a symbolic ribbon-cutting and was graced by the presence of Monroe County Mayor, Holly Merrill Raschein. While addressing an audience of some 50 community members (including law enforcement officers, dignitaries, and The Human-Animal Alliance Founder, Jackie Ducci, who made the project possible), the Mayor highlighted the importance of initiatives to help those who need healing.“This is a happy day for our county, happy day for our children, happy day for our law enforcement to now have a dedicated space,” said Raschein.“Thank you so much Jackie, for your dedication and for embracing Nicole's vision.” Raschein announced that“from this day forward, August 27th will be recognized as Pawsitive Beginnings Day in Monroe County.”The Healing Room at Pawsitive Beginnings is designed to accommodate individuals seeking comfort and healing through animal-assisted therapy. Nicole Navarro, CEO of Pawsitive Beginnings said, "Our animal-assisted therapy program was born out of the idea that sharing stories of survival - from the fox's perspective - has the power to help heal those that may be struggling with trauma, PTSD, or circumstances beyond one's control, that have placed them in emotional imbalance. Each and every one of our foxes has a story to tell and when we share those stories, they have the power to heal and inspire hope. We are so grateful to Jackie and The Human-Animal Alliance for helping us to raise awareness and expand our mission.”The $10,000 grant from The Human-Animal Alliance was instrumental in creating this therapeutic space, transforming the existing area into a calming setting that promotes the powerful bond between humans and animals, which has been shown to be effective in treating trauma, depression, and anxiety.The selection of Pawsitive Beginnings as a grant recipient was driven by the unique approach of its program. Jackie Ducci, Founder of The Human-Animal Alliance, noted, "I had never heard of using foxes in the context of animal-assisted therapy. Nicole's program is not only effective in helping people but incredibly innovative and different. That was the reason I couldn't wait to get behind it and I am so glad we found a way to work together."The initiative is part of a broader effort by The Human-Animal Alliance, which distributes grants nationwide to similar projects which provide opportunities for human-animal connection. Ducci personally covers the organization's overhead costs to ensure every dollar donated through exclusive events and private gifts goes directly to the charitable projects selected for grants, ensuring that more individuals have access to transformative experiences by connecting with animals.Notes to Editors:About Pawsitive BeginningsOur mission is to provide a safe and permanent home to foxes that have been saved from the fur trade. We offer crucial animal-assisted therapy to at-risk youth and adults experiencing intense trauma. And we impact change through compassion by educating the public on fur farming, and how, as individuals, we can help make fur history. For more information visit or call (305) 376-1887.About The Human-Animal AllianceThe Human-Animal Alliance provides grants to exceptional, yet often overlooked nonprofit organizations that support and enhance human-animal connection. Programs receiving funding are identified nationwide through an extensive sourcing and screening process. The Alliance also supports relevant legislative policy initiatives and educates the public on the importance of human-animal connection. For more information visit or call (561) 485-0445.

