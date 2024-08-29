Third Wave Digital Unveils Newly Redesigned Higher Education Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Third Wave Digital, a full-service creative agency, is thrilled to announce the release of their new sleek and contemporary EDU Focused website, twdcampustours. This newly launched website exemplifies TWD's expertise in the higher education sector and its commitment to EDU clients.The objective was to create a stylish and state-of-the-art website, maintaining user-friendliness to make it easy for potential EDU clients to learn more about Third Wave Digital. The comprehensive range of services is readily available on the redesigned homepage. Third Wave Digital strategically incorporated visual elements to captivate users, ensuring they remain engaged without becoming overwhelmed by lengthy textual content.Third Wave Digital is excited to introduce the innovative“Our Work” page, showcasing a diverse higher education portfolio. From video production examples to higher education web design, the“Our Work” page highlights Third Wave Digital's expertise in captivating students, faculty, and staff, including their cutting-edge immersive virtual tours that use 2D-3D animation.This recently launched twdcampustours website is powered by Third Wave Digital's proprietary state-of-the-art Content Management System (CMS). Unlike other web design platforms, this CMS enables TWD to meticulously craft each higher education website and is extremely easy to use, allowing multiple users to make updates as needed. This approach extends beyond sleek design as TWD offers exclusive plugins and custom tools to address diverse EDU website needs. An example of these plugins and tools can be found in the“custom portfolio tile manager” and“portfolio showcase” featured on the redesigned website. Additionally, Third Wave Digital provides comprehensive CMS training for your team and offers a dedicated support ticketing system, ensuring prompt assistance whenever required.Third Wave Digital is extremely proud of the work its team poured into this project and invites you to review the redesigned Higher Education Website, twdcampustours.About Third Wave DigitalFor over 25 years Third Wave Digital has been in the business of providing communication excellence to our clients through digital and traditional marketing & advertising services. Third Wave Digital is headquartered in Macon, Georgia and serves clients across the United States. Third Wave Digital offers a comprehensive array of services from website development, hosting and technical support to digital marketing and traditional advertising agency services. Specialty services include complete video production and post-production editing facilities, licensed drone operators and 2D-3D animation capabilities. For more information, contact Third Wave Digital at 1-888-578-7865 or at

