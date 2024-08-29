Halogenated Agrochemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global halogenated agrochemicals market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $177.82 billion in 2023 to $189.62 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. It will grow to $247.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The halogenated agrochemicals market historical expansion can be attributed to several factors, including rising food demand, economic growth in developing regions, government support, heightened awareness of agrochemical benefits, soil degradation, and limited agricultural land.

Rising Demand for Food Production Drives Market Growth

The escalating demand for food production is a key driver of the halogenated agrochemicals market. This demand arises from population growth, urbanization, dietary changes, and increasing incomes. Halogenated agrochemicals play a crucial role in safeguarding crops from pests and diseases, thus enhancing yields and contributing to food security. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global production of primary crop commodities increased by 2% in 2021, reaching a total of 9.5 billion metric tons. This growth underscores the vital role of agrochemicals in meeting global food requirements.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, and Corteva Agriscience Inc. are advancing the market through the development of sustainable fertilizers and pesticides. Notable innovations include FMC Corporation's introduction of Ethos Elite LFR, a new biofungicide premix product designed to offer early-season disease and soilborne pest control. This product combines bifenthrin with proprietary biological strains, addressing the need for eco-friendly and effective crop protection.

In a strategic move, Syngenta AG and BASF SE are focusing on the development of advanced formulations and delivery methods to meet the growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices.

Trends Shaping the Future

The halogenated agrochemicals market is set to experience continued growth due to several emerging trends:

.Sustainable Alternatives: A shift towards bio-based agrochemicals and eco-friendly practices.

.Advanced Digital Farming Technologies: Utilization of AI and data analytics in agriculture.

.Innovation in Formulations and Delivery Methods: Development of new agrochemical products to enhance effectiveness.

.Integrated Pest Management (IPM): Adoption of comprehensive strategies to manage pests sustainably.

Market Segmentation

. By Type: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides

. By Halogen Type: Chlorine-Based Agrochemicals, Bromine-Based Agrochemicals, Fluorine-Based Agrochemicals, Iodine-Based Agrochemicals

. By Application Method: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment

. By End User: Farmers and Agricultural Workers, Agricultural Companies

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the halogenated agrochemicals market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by increasing agricultural activities and investments in sustainable farming practices.

Halogenated Agrochemicals Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheHalogenated Agrochemicals Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on halogenated agrochemicals market size, halogenated agrochemicals market drivers and trends, halogenated agrochemicals market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and halogenated agrochemicals market growth across geographies halogenated agrochemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

