Global Genealogy Products And Services Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Genealogy Products and Services Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Genealogy Products and Services Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK , August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global genealogy products and services market is projected to grow from $4.14 billion in 2023 to $4.61 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.4%. This growth is driven by increasing interest in health-related genetic information, celebrity influences, media exposure, enhanced marketing campaigns, and advancements in data analysis algorithms. The genealogy products and services market is expected to reach $7.14 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 11.5%, with rising demand for genetic testing and growing consumer interest in ancestry and heritage.

Surging Demand for Genetic Testing Drives Market Growth

The surge in demand for genetic testing is a key driver of the genealogy products and services market. Genetic testing, which involves analyzing DNA to identify genetic disorders, ancestry, or other traits, has gained popularity due to its benefits for health and ancestry. This growing awareness is contributing significantly to the market's expansion. For instance, spending on expensive genetic tests rose sharply by 56% from $1.2 billion in 2020 to $1.9 billion in 2021, according to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global genealogy products and services market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the genealogy products and services market include Findmypast Limited, Ancestry LLC, 23andMe Inc., MyHeritage Ltd., and Family Tree DNA. These companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests, to offer more detailed genetic ancestry information. For instance, Nonacus launched the GALEAS HereditaryPlus panel in January 2024, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) test that analyzes 146 genes, meeting international guidelines for detecting rare and inherited disorders.

Trends in Genealogy Products and Services

The genealogy products and services market is experiencing several notable trends, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), expanded use of blockchain technology, integration with wearable technology, expansion of global genetic databases, and advanced ancestral trait analysis. These innovations are driving growth and transforming the market landscape by providing consumers with more personalized and comprehensive genetic insights.

Segments:

.Category: Family Records, Family Trees, Forums, Cemeteries, Newspapers, Blogs, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Testing, Other Categories

.Application: Households, Institutions

.End-User: Direct-To-Consumer Testing Companies, Law Enforcement Agencies, Research Institutes And Academic Organizations, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the genealogy products and services market in 2023, driven by the widespread adoption of genetic testing and growing interest in ancestry. The region's robust infrastructure and high consumer awareness make it a leader in this market. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Genealogy Products And Services Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheGenealogy Products And Services Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on the genealogy products and services market size, genealogy products and services market drivers and trends, genealogy products and services market major players, competitors' revenues, genealogy products and services market positioning, and genealogy products and services market growth across geographies genealogy products and services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024



Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2024



Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.