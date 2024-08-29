Dairy Ingredients Business Report 2024: Growth In Infant Formula And Clinical Nutrition Markets Generates Opportunities - Global Forecast To 2030

There's also a focus on developing ingredients with enhanced functionality, such as proteins with better solubility and emulsification properties, catering to the needs of food manufacturers and consumers alike. Additionally, the rise in demand for organic and grass-fed dairy products has led to innovations in supply chain management to ensure traceability and authenticity of the ingredients.

What Drives the Growth in the Dairy Ingredients Market?

The growth in the dairy ingredients market is driven by several factors, including the increasing global demand for processed foods and dietary supplements, the rising popularity of protein-rich diets, and ongoing innovations in food technology. The expansion of the global middle class, particularly in Asia and Africa, is boosting consumption of dairy-enriched products, thereby fueling demand for dairy ingredients.

Technological advancements that enhance the functional properties of dairy ingredients and make production more efficient are also significant growth drivers. Furthermore, the trend towards cleaner and more transparent labeling encourages food manufacturers to use natural dairy ingredients over synthetic alternatives, supporting the market's expansion.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Milk Ingredients segment, which is expected to reach US$92.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Whey Ingredients segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $21.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $28.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of major players such as Arla Foods Amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Devondale Murray Goulburn, and more.

