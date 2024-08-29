Global Gluten-Free Cereals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gluten-Free Cereals Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global gluten-free cereals market is projected to grow from $6.56 billion in 2023 to $7.26 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6%. This rapid growth is expected to continue, with the market reaching $10.90 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The gluten-free cereals market expansion is primarily driven by the rising incidence of celiac disease, increased health and wellness awareness, and the growing demand for gluten-free products among health-conscious consumers.

Increasing Health Consciousness and Rising Prevalence of Celiac Disease Drive Market Growth

The increasing health consciousness and rising prevalence of celiac disease are significant factors contributing to the growth of the gluten-free cereals market. The rising incidence of celiac disease and other gluten-related disorders has heightened the demand for gluten-free cereals, which offer safe, nutritious, and accessible options for those affected. Additionally, the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with gluten-free diets among the general population has fueled market expansion, as more consumers opt for gluten-free options to improve their overall wellness and manage weight.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the gluten-free cereals market include Conagra Brands Inc., The Hershey Company, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Hero Group, Hain Celestial Group, Warburtons Limited, Dr. Schär AG/S.p.A, Erewhon, Bob's Red Mill, Freedom Foods LLC, The Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Canada Inc, Enjoy Life Foods, Nestlé S.A., Genius Foods, General Mills, FARMO SpA, London Foods Ltd., Alara Wholefoods, Katz Gluten Free, Silly Yaks Foods Pty Ltd., Rachel Pauls Food, and Campbell Soup Company.

These companies are focused on developing innovative gluten-free products to meet the growing demand for allergen-friendly and nutritionally balanced options. A notable example is Beech-Nut Baby Food, a US-based baby food company that launched Golden Corn Maize Cereal in February 2023. This gluten-free corn-based infant cereal provides a healthy, allergen-friendly option for young children, ensuring they receive essential nutrients while supporting their digestive health and overall growth.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several major trends are expected to shape the gluten-free cereals market in the coming years. These include technological advancements aimed at reducing product prices, innovations in ingredient processing and packaging technologies, and the development of organic and non-GMO products. Additionally, there is a growing focus on producing gluten-free cereals that cater to diverse consumer preferences, including gluten-free crackers and other snack options. The increasing obese population is also expected to propel market growth as more consumers seek out gluten-free options to support healthier lifestyles and weight management.

Segments:

Type: Sorghum, Quinoa, Buckwheat, Amaranth, Teff, Corn, Brown Rice, Other Types

Consumer: Adults, Kids

Distribution Channel: Conventional Store, Hotels and Restaurants, Educational Institutes, Specialty Services, Hospitals And Drug Stores

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gluten-free cereals market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Gluten-Free Cereals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gluten-Free Cereals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gluten-free cereals market size, gluten-free cereals market drivers and trends, gluten-free cereals market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and gluten-free cereals market growth across geographies.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

