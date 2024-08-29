Vertex Wireless Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement With Social Mobile To Launch Enterprise-Centric Mobile Lineup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vertex Wireless Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Social Mobile and Launch of Enterprise-Centric Device Portfolio

- Jason Eder, VP of Sales, Enterprise & GovernmentWEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vertex Wireless , a premier distributor of wireless devices and mobility solutions, today proudly announces a strategic distribution agreement with Social Mobile , the leading provider of custom enterprise mobility solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone as Vertex Wireless expands its channel offering by launching Social Mobile's new enterprise-centric device portfolio, Rhino Mobility, providing businesses with highly customizable, secure, and scalable solutions to meet their evolving mobility needs.The distribution agreement between Vertex Wireless and Social Mobile underscores a shared commitment to delivering innovative and robust enterprise solutions across industries, from retail and healthcare to logistics and government sectors. With a focus on empowering organizations with purpose-built solutions, reducing operational complexities, and improve customer experiences, this collaboration will bring cutting-edge, enterprise-grade devices to customers nationwide.Meeting the Demands of Modern Enterprise Mobility:As the workplace continues to evolve and enterprise mobility becomes a key driver of efficiency and growth, the need for tailored, secure, and reliable devices has never been greater. The Rhino Mobility portfolio from Social Mobile, now available through Vertex Wireless, is designed to meet the demands of enterprise with a focus on guaranteed availability, certification, and enhanced security.The lifecycle of consumer devices isn't optimal for enterprises with three or five-year deployments. Managing multiple SKUs each with their own certifications, specifications, and form factors can be a headache for operations. The Rhino Mobility portfolio addresses unique challenges, helping clients maintain operational excellence and lower total cost of ownership by up to 60%."Our partnership with Social Mobile is a game-changer for customers seeking enterprise-grade mobile devices," said Jason Eder, VP of Sales Enterprise & Government at Vertex Wireless. "By distributing Social Mobile's Rhino Mobility portfolio, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a mobile-first world."A Shared Vision for Enterprise Success:The collaboration between Vertex Wireless and Social Mobile is driven by a shared vision of providing mobility solutions that empower businesses to operate more effectively. The Rhino Mobility portfolio is versatile and can cater to various use cases and verticals, from remote patient monitoring in healthcare to electronic logging device in transportation thus ensuring that organizations can choose the devices that best fit their specific requirements."We are excited to partner with Vertex Wireless to bring our enterprise-grade Rhino Mobility portfolio to a wider audience," said Sam Zakhary, Chief Revenue Officer at Social Mobile. "Vertex Wireless's extensive reseller network and deep expertise in mobility solutions make them the ideal partner to help us reach new markets and deliver our purpose-built devices to enterprise customers."Availability and Contact:The Rhino Mobility portfolio from Social Mobile is now available through Vertex Wireless's Enterprise & Government distribution channels. For more information about these products and how they can benefit your organization, please contact Vertex Wireless at vertexwireless/contact.About Vertex Wireless:Vertex is a strategic supply chain distribution partner for wireless technology and consumer electronics go-to-market 3PL, distribution, logistics, and mobile software solutions. Vertex Wireless specializes in providing customized mobility solutions anytime, anywhere throughout the wireless industry. With over 250 years of combined wireless experience, our diverse experience delivers valuable market insight that helps our partners' go-to-market with precise execution. Vertex has direct distribution, parts, engineering, and service relationships with nearly every OEM in North America. These partnerships enable Vertex Wireless to provide both hardware and solutions spanning the entire mobility ecosystem.To learn more about Vertex Wireless, visit: | LinkedIn:About Social Mobile:Social Mobile® is the leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions. We are an IoT design firm that specializes in developing custom devices for the world's biggest companies in all industries including healthcare, transportation, retail, and defense. As one of Google's validated Android Enterprise Gold partners, we handle every aspect of our clients' mobility needs-from design and deployment to managed services. Founded in 2011, Social Mobile maintains offices, warehouses, and facilities around the world, in addition to its head office in Hollywood, Florida. To learn more about Social Mobile, visit: socialmobile or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

