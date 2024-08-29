Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: Recent Developments, Key Partnerships, Mergers And Acquisitions, Regulations

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The buy now pay later market is poised to grow at an accelerated pace in the Middle East and Africa markets over the medium term. The growth will be driven by the rising credit demand among consumers across age groups. In the Middle East, for instance, consumers are using the payment solution for luxury as well as essentials-related purchases. This trend is projected to continue in 2024, aiding the broader industry growth.

Recent Developments in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Sector in Africa and the Middle East

Over the past six months, the BNPL sector in Africa and the Middle East has experienced notable product launches, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and regulatory changes, reflecting rapid growth and innovation in these regions.

Africa



CredPal: This Nigerian BNPL startup has expanded its offerings, allowing customers to pay in 30 days with 0% interest or spread payments over 2 to 6 months. This flexibility is available to both online and in-store shoppers, and additional benefits such as discounts and cashback are also available.

Motito: Based in Ghana, Motito launched its "PayLater" option, focusing on simplifying consumer hire purchases. This service is aimed at African startups and makes it easier to purchase essential goods. Lipa Later: In Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Nigeria, Lipa Later raised $12 million to expand its BNPL services. This funding will help improve its platform and increase its regional customer base.

Middle East



Tamara: This Saudi BNPL company has quickly expanded its services, allowing consumers to purchase and pay later at various retailers. The company is gaining popularity in the region, particularly among younger consumers seeking flexible payment options.

Tabby: A key player in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Tabby has introduced new features that allow users to split payments into installments. This service is becoming increasingly popular as demand for flexible payment solutions grows in the Middle East. PayFort: PayFort recently launched a BNPL service enabling merchants to offer installment payment options directly on their platforms. This service aims to enhance consumer purchasing power and boost sales for retailers in the region.

Key Partnerships in the BNPL Sector in Africa and the Middle East

Africa



CredPal & Visa: CredPal, a Nigerian BNPL startup, partnered with Visa to launch a BNPL service allowing customers to make purchases and pay in installments at participating merchants across Africa. Lipa Later: Lipa Later raised $12 million to expand its BNPL services across Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Nigeria, aiming to enhance its platform and reach more customers.

Middle East



Tabby: Tabby, a leading BNPL provider in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, secured a $50 million Series B funding round, valuing the company at $300 million. This investment will help Tabby strengthen its position as the top BNPL solution in the region.

Tamara: The Saudi BNPL firm Tamara raised $110 million in a Series A funding round led by following a previous $6 million seed round. Launched in 2020, Tamara has rapidly expanded its presence in the region. PayFort: PayFort introduced a BNPL service that enables merchants to offer installment payment options directly on their platforms. This service is designed to enhance consumer purchasing power and drive sales for retailers in the Middle East.

Mergers and Acquisitions in the BNPL Sector in Africa and the Middle East

Africa



PayJustNow: This South African BNPL provider has rapidly expanded and reached 1 million users by August 2023. Although specific acquisitions are not detailed, the company is positioned for growth in the increasingly competitive BNPL landscape. Lipa Later: While not a merger or acquisition, Lipa Later's significant funding round underscores its strategic move to strengthen its market position across multiple African countries.

Middle East



Tamara: The Saudi BNPL firm Tamara raised $110 million in a Series A funding round led by The round aimed at expanding its operations and enhancing its service offerings, potentially paving the way for future acquisitions.

Tabby: Tabby secured substantial funding to solidify its position in the BNPL market in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Although no specific acquisitions are mentioned, this capital influx suggests potential for future strategic partnerships or acquisitions. Saudi Central Bank Regulations: The Saudi Central Bank's recent regulatory framework, which sets clear licensing requirements and operational guidelines for BNPL companies, may facilitate mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

Regulatory Developments in the BNPL Sector in Africa and the Middle East

Middle East

United Arab Emirates:



In December 2023, the UAE Central Bank introduced new regulations for BNPL services. These regulations require businesses offering BNPL to operate as agents of licensed banks or financial institutions and obtain approval from the central bank. Fintech companies can provide short-term credit services after acquiring a restricted license. Unlicensed entities must either apply for a license or collaborate with licensed banks to continue operations. Short-term credit is loans for up to 12 months for purchasing goods or services without interest or collateral.

Saudi Arabia:

The Saudi Central Bank introduced new BNPL regulations in December 2023, including licensing requirements and measures to enhance information security, internal policies, and consumer protection. These regulations aim to define credit limits and ensure sustainable growth in the BNPL market over the medium term.

Africa

Although specific regulatory changes in Africa have yet to be widely reported, the overall growth of BNPL services is driven by increasing consumer demand for credit solutions, particularly among the unbanked population. As the market matures, regulatory frameworks are expected to evolve, but specific government policies or regulations have yet to be detailed in recent reports.

Key Attributes:

