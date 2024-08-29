Momoko Uno Releases New Women’s Fiction Novel - Bringing Sunshine Back to My Mind

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) When a repressed childhood trauma resurfaces, Sachi leaves behind her old life and steps into a vibrant, new world of self-discovery and healing.



Momoko Uno is pleased to announce the release of her empowering new book, Bringing Sunshine Back to My Mind: A Story about Overcoming Trauma & Finding Wholeness. This inspiring women’s fiction novel invites readers on a transformative journey of healing and self-discovery.



Bringing Sunshine Back to My Mind follows the story of Sachi Kubo-Sanchez, a forty-something mother of two who leaves behind her lackluster marriage and conservative hometown for the vibrant streets of New York City. As Sachi confronts resurfacing childhood trauma, she embarks on a personal quest to heal and reintegrate her fractured psyche. With the guidance of a therapist, she reconnects with lost aspects of herself, including her inner child named Sunshine, and grapples with the complexities of her newfound sexuality and the challenges of online dating.



Navigating her evolving role as a mother, an unprepared job, and familial demons, Sachi faces each challenge with humor and resilience. Through the support of friends and her own inner strength, she learns to embrace the parts of herself that carry shame and guilt, finding courage to confront her fears and embrace life’s unpredictable journey.



About the Author

Momoko Uno, a doctor of integrative medicine based in New York City, blends her medical expertise with her passion for writing in Bringing Sunshine Back to My Mind. After many years of writing privately, Uno took a leap of faith during a moment of profound personal reflection.



Uno's dedication to healing and self-discovery shines through her work. Despite life's challenges, her story serves as a testament to finding strength and resilience in the face of adversity.



Momoko Uno is also the author of Fourteen Days, a memoir about love, loss and resilience at the height of a global crisis. Fourteen Days takes readers on a journey that is both heartbreaking and uplighting, reminding us that even in the darkest moments, there is always hope.





MENAFN29082024006887014834ID1108615818