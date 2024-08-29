Prizepicks Debuts Run Your Game Commercial Series Featuring Joe Budden, Druski And Suga Sean O'malley

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Larger-than-Life Personalities Lock in for Season in New Campaign by Fastest-Growing Daily Fantasy Operator

PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, premiered today a new commercial campaign for football season featuring a star-studded roster of dynamic personalities including Joe Budden, Drew "Druski" Desbordes, Suga' Sean O'Malley, Kyle Foregard and Trent Attyah (a.k.a BookItWithTrent). The "Run Your Game" campaign showcases the PrizePicks app and the unique thrill of connecting with friends around the biggest moments in sports and culture.

Media personality and broadcaster Joe Budden said, "PrizePicks is fun, fresh, simple to use and most importantly for me, not afraid to take risks. Nothing about PrizePicks feels like the old guard being run by old rules. They're truly a great organization that isn't afraid to embrace creativity and that's paramount to me."

The first spot of the series captures Druski, Joe Budden and Trent sharing thoughts on the best picks for the night, mirroring the ongoing collaborative conversations among PrizePicks' online community. The group chat moves offline when Druski and Trent meet up at a restaurant and witness their correct picks happen in real time as Budden joins them sharing the excitement of hitting a winning lineup.

A pool party with Suga' Sean and Trent is the backdrop for another commercial within the campaign, where the duo explain how to lock in for game day on PrizePicks. Suga' Sean shares the exponential possibilities of winning lineups on the daily fantasy sports platform and Kyle Foregard of the Nelk Boys makes a cameo.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in

North America

according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand to new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information, visit

.

