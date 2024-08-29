Penal Or Paternal, Smithieforpresident 2024 Promises To Give All Americans The Chance Of A New Start

Abbey Laurel-Smith, a Know-Nothing candidate for President 2024, promises a new economic system and a new way to administer to the needs of all Americans.

Abbey Laurel-Smith's campaign banner as SmithieForPresident 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penal or paternal, both are systems of governing we inherited from the British.



Penal - which we adhered to, punishes and keeps on punishing with exemptions and written immunities granted to law makers, elected officials and agents of the state.

Paternal is the opposite.

It is a system where law makers and agents of state are bounded by a mandatory duty

to care for the general welfare of all.

Paternal - which we shunned, does not take unemployment for granted.

It has no room for high cost of living - as living standard within such a system is marginal, and wages are corresponding and are never pushed ahead of productivity.

It does not resist the introduction of new technologies and neither does it resist the introduction of new work, new work situations and new working environment practices.

I am a paternalistic conservative and a reconstructionist, and if elected President 2024, I will not hesitate to act by taking this beloved country of ours back to a paternal system.



Our current penal system has shown itself a better way to waste local and home grown human resources.

Common practise has been, and still is, to replace our native human resources with new others.

Better still if these new others are coming from a cultural and social background that is different from ours.

I am a Know-Nothing Republican candidate for President 2024, I love to grow the economy.

I love to create a sustainable external balance for the country.

I love to curb rampant poverty.

I love to put an end to rampant dire living standards all over America today, and slash anything that could lead us to a degraded society.

But as at now, our current penal conditions are not suitable for growth.

High employment, low inflation and low cost of living could simply not be achieved if we continue with this system.

I strongly believe that cutting food stamps, slashing healthcare and reducing spending on social services for the poor - that has always been the target of our major political parties, is punishing and not the right way to go.

Take driving job as an example.

Many Americans today, cannot get a CDL license talk less of securing a class E license to get into commercial driving jobs and help facilitate moving people as cabbies, or moving goods and enabling supplies back and forth as truckers.

Why?

Because they have one too many violations

on their ID.



Simply put, they have DUI's, open can violations, public urination, plus maybe a few minor infractions that occurred during their early teenage years.



These strings of infractions are on record.

They are still showing up as points on their IDs, thus affecting their credit, their insurance liability, as well as being able to set a simple driving job as an individual contractor.



In some states, these violations are not only costly to get dismissed and sealed, it takes a good part of two years to complete the process.

And when completed, the record could still be seen by a prospective employer during a background check - even when the case has been dismissed and sealed.



Seeing this, employers are put off and are unwilling to give them a pass to a simple driving job - that was created to pay back school loans if you are a fresh graduate.

A job you can take up, if you are in between jobs or make a decent career out of, if you are in the service and hospitality world.

Jobs in this category as well as many others - that doesn't require having advance degree, have gone to newly arrived others, many are now the ones buying homes and raising kids whilst we condemn our own to life long unemployment, benefits, food stamps, disability pay and crazy checks.

If I get elected as President, I'd flip the script on this. I'd grant a blanket pardon to all Americans that have been driven into a situation like this.

I'll issue an executive order instructing all state DA's, all state secretaries, all town managers and all city clerks across America, to nullify all DUI's, all violations and other types on infractions that have been impeding Americans - in every state, from getting a driving job, a side-gigs and other beer-money jobs in this category since Bill Clinton was in office.



Exerting unusual punishment on Americans and keeping it going till eternity - for supporting their own local brewery is not only cruel and unjust, the punishment doesn't fit the crime.

It is simply a violation of the 8th Amen. and an impediment to their right to work.



This and other types of penal practices must be brought to an end.

That's why I said, "Put me in charge! And watch me ReBuildUSAtoday."

Follow my campaign and help spread the word about SmithieForPresident 2024 and The Know-Nothing Party of America.

Contact:

Abbey S Laurel-Smith

SmithieForPresident @The47thPOTUS_