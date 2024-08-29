Ones To Watch - HSBC India Legends Championship Hosted By Jeev Milkha Singh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tournament: India Legends Championship hosted by Jeev Milkha SinghVenue: Jaypee Greens CourseHashtag: #eulegendstour #hsbcilc #hsbcindialegendsPrize fund: $500,000Jaypee Greens is hosting the first ever Legends Tour event in India. Here are three players we expect to impress in the HSBC India Legends Championship hosted by Jeev Milkha Singh.Robert ColesColes is the form man on the Legends Tour with a win at the flagship Staysure PGA Seniors Championship hosted by Colin Montgomerie and a tied-6th finish at the Zambia Golf Legends Championship in his last two starts. The Englishman finished 22nd in his first full season on the MCB Road to Mauritius last year and he's delighted with his form following his maiden Legends Tour title.“It was a nice week in Zambia and the course was lovely,” said the man who turns 52 the day after this tournament finishes.“I was aware I didn't want to go there and just turn up, so I was really pleased to finish in the top 10. I've played well the last few weeks, so I'm in a good place as long as I can keep going and stay injury free.“We're mid-season now, so you have to manage your practice and manage yourself and your body. You know, you pick up little niggles if you've been playing a few weeks and we've got a few weeks on the trot now. It's important to manage your body and your head, and make sure the technical stuff is there.”Coles is expecting a difficult test this week at Jaypee Greens:“It's tough. It's tricky around the greens, and you can make yourself look silly at times. The grasses are a bit different than we're used to back in Europe, and there's a lot of grain. It's really difficult and you have to think about what shot you're playing each time. I'd quite like to watch Jeev (Milkha Singh) and get a few tips. There are some really challenging holes, but if the weather stays like this the ball goes quite a long way, so you get chances on the par-5s.”Adilson da SilvaThe Brazilian is the highest-ranked played on the MCB Road to Mauritius teeing it up this week, at 4th on the season-long Order of Merit. He claimed his sixth Legends Tour victory at the OFX Irish Legends earlier this season, and he's entering this week in good form following a bogey-free 64 to close out a runner-up finish at the Zambia Golf Legends Championship two weeks ago.“I always enjoy coming to India and I've had some good results here in the past,” said the man who finished tied-17th when the DP World Tour visited Jaypee Greens for the 2013 Avantha Masters.“It's a good place, good people and very hospitable. I have some good memories and I'll be feeding on that.”Da Silva notched up four wins last year as he finished 2nd on the MCB Road to Mauritius, and he's pragmatic about his 2024 season so far:“It's been kind of up and down. I felt better last year, there was more focus in what I was doing. I'm trying to do the same thing again. I've been working at it pretty hard. I was really happy that I felt like I was focussing more in Zambia.”He's hoping to make the most of the top three players on the MCB Road to Mauritius not playing this week.“I need to take advantage of it. I'm going to try and stay focussed, like I feel I was doing better last year, and take it shot by shot.”Jeev Milkha SinghThe tournament host is a trailblazer for Indian golf, having been the first player from the country to earn their DP World Tour card in 1998 and break into the top 50 in the world rankings in 2006. He's won more than 20 times around the world, and his four victories on the DP World Tour, including the 2012 Scottish Open, remains a record for an Indian player.“Honestly, I'm humbled by this honour of hosting the first Legends Tour event in India,” said Singh.“I'm sure it's going to be a very successful event. My duty is to make sure that the players have a good time.“The beauty about the Indian culture is that you invite everybody to our houses and to our country. We want them to have a good time. We want them to enjoy the food, the amazing hospitality and the golf course. And I want the players to give it their best. I just want everybody to come out, have fun, enjoy India, and take back good memories of our country.”Always humble, Singh is hoping other players shine once the tournament gets underway:“As a host, I just want to make sure I don't win this week.”All of India, and his many fans around the world, will be sincerely hoping the tournament host is in contention and has a chance to win heading down the stretch on Sunday.ENDSFor more information on the Legends Tour go toFor media accreditation and further information contact ...Pictures only to be used in association with this press release and credited to Getty ImagesTournament InformationAbout the Legends TourFormerly known as the European Senior Tour and the Staysure Tour, the Legends Tour is the men's professional golf tour for members aged 50 and older. Five years after the first edition of The Senior Open, won by Neil Coles in 1987, more than 60 professionals called for a formally structured Tour, which was then created in 1992. Many of the pioneering champions who played on the European Tour during the 1970s, 80s and 90s make up the Legends Tour's active membership.In September 2020, Ryan Howsam, Staysure Group CEO, acquired a majority equity share in the Tour in a ground-breaking joint venture with the European Tour, a unique structure whereby an individual has the majority ownership in a professional tour.Colin Montgomerie, Sam Torrance and Woosnam are among the winners of the John Jacobs Trophy, which is awarded to the golfer who finishes first on the Legends Tour Order of Merit presented by Rolex each season.In 2024, the Legends Tour began new ambassador partnerships with former Ryder Cup captains Paul McGinley and Colin Montgomerie along with Major winners Michael Campbell (2005 US Open), Paul Lawrie (1999 Open Championship).The Legends Tour provides unmatched playing experiences for amateur golfers at its Legends Experience, Championship Pro-Am and Celebrity Pro-Am events. These experiences provide golfers with unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to rub shoulders with and play alongside legends of the game at competitive events hosted at world-class golfing destinations.

