Advancing Azerbaijan, Serbia Ties: Important Impetus To Promoting Tourism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are advancing
effectively, with increasing collaboration across multiple sectors,
including agriculture, air transport, tourism, medicine, and
transport infrastructure. This evolving partnership is evidenced by
the deepening economic ties between the two nations.
Recent discussions in Belgrade focused on enhancing bilateral
cooperation in tourism, expanding collaborative efforts within
international organizations, and facilitating the exchange of
crucial information related to tourism education. Fuad Nagiyev,
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, met with Huseyn Memic,
Minister of Tourism and Youth of Serbia, to address these
topics.
During the meeting, Nagiyev informed Memic about the integration
of tourism themes into the thematic program of the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host in November. He
also invited Memic to participate in the "1st High-Level Meeting of
Ministers on Improved Climate Action in the Field of Tourism,"
scheduled as part of "Tourism Day."
At the conclusion of the meeting, which included the heads of
the Tourism Bureaus of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a "Memorandum of
Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism" between the
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the National Tourism Organization of
Serbia was signed. This agreement builds on the discussions held
during the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade
and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia last
month.
Kanan Gasimov, Chief of Staff of the State Tourism Agency, noted
that the current volume of mutual tourist trips does not reflect
the strong ties between the two countries. He identified the lack
of direct air connections as a significant barrier. Gasimov
announced that the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency plans to
meet with Serbia's tourism minister during an official visit in
early August to address these issues and finalize the long-awaited
memorandum.
Gasimov expressed optimism about the potential impact of this
visit on tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, stating,
"I am confident that it will mark a significant turning point for
our bilateral tourism relations."
Additionally, Azerbaijan and Serbia maintain a visa-free regime,
and the introduction of direct flights is expected to further boost
tourism exchanges.
On August 28, Fuad Nagiyev also met with Nikola Selakovich,
Minister of Culture and co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Serbia
Intergovernmental Commission. The meeting underscored the close
connection between culture and tourism and highlighted the positive
effects of expanding cooperation in these areas on tourist
flows.
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia, Kamil Khasiyev, participated
in the meeting, and the delegation visited several significant
sites in Belgrade, including the monument to National Leader Heydar
Aliyev in Tasmajdan Park and memorials dedicated to the children
who died during the 1999 bombing of Belgrade and the Serbian writer
Milorad Pavic.
The role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and
Economic Cooperation, established in 2011, remains crucial in the
development of bilateral relations. The commission's most recent
meeting was the 8th session, held on July 25, 2023, in Serbia.
The ongoing collaboration between Azerbaijan and Serbia is
demonstrating significant progress, particularly in the fields of
tourism, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange. Recent
developments, such as the signing of the Memorandum of
Understanding and discussions at high-level meetings, underscore
the commitment of both nations to deepen their partnership.
The integration of tourism into global climate initiatives and
the planned increase in direct air connections are expected to
further enhance bilateral relations and boost mutual tourism. As
both countries work to address existing challenges and expand their
cooperation, the future looks promising for continued growth and
stronger ties between Azerbaijan and Serbia.
MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108615578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.