GOPHER-WARRIOR BOWL GETS SAFETY MAKEOVER AS HELLAS INSTALLS NEW TURF, INFILL & PADS IN GRAND PRAIRIE ISD

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf, Ecotherm® infill, and a Cushdrain® at this 7,500-seat stadium that was built in 1956.

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf, Ecotherm® infill, and a Cushdrain® below the surface at Grand Prairie Independent School District's Gopher-Warrior Bowl.

Grand Prairie ISD will also play soccer on this multi-sport field in addition to football at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl.

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl. The South Grand Prairie High School football team will be the first varsity squad to play football on it against another Hellas client Rowlett High School.

The Gopher-Warrior Bowl was built in 1956 and is a classic stadium in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

"The Gopher-Warrior Bowl is fresh and new," according to Grand Prairie ISD Chief of Athletics Troy Mathieu. "The Gopher-Warrior Bowl Stadium is the epitome of Friday Night Lights. When you get here you lose track of time and embrace the activities on the field including support for these student athletes, cheerleaders, and bands. It makes for a wonderful evening of entertainment."

Hellas installed a Cushdrain® below the field to allow the stadium to drain quickly, while softening the impact of the surface. The result is better Gmax ratings largely due to the shock absorption. The Cushdrain is an elastic layer that is paved into place over a drainstone foundation below the turf. The rubber granules and mineral aggregate are mixed with a moisture-cured polyurethane binder absent of any toxic components or heavy metals.

Grand Prairie ISD elected to go with Matrix Helix, the same turf systems used by 14 NFL teams and several major college football programs. Matrix Helix turf has shape memory technology added during the manufacturing process, which twists each monofilament fiber and secures the infill. "We are very pleased and proud to have the Matrix Helix turf installed here this season," says Mathieu. "It's a good feeling to know that your student-athletes are playing on a professional level field."

Ecotherm infill reduces field temperatures by close to 30 degrees compared to SBR Crumb Rubber. The uniquely shaped granules made from recycled material and cellulose fibers require no water. Ecotherm captures ambient moisture from the air, creating an evaporating cooling effect for the turf system.

In recognition of the two high schools that play at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl, the Grand Prairie Gophers welcomed the name change as the South Grand Prairie Warriors also play at this classic stadium that went through renovations in 2004 and 2024. The Warriors will host Rowlett High School Thursday August 29th in the first varsity football game on the new Matrix Helix synthetic turf at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl.

About Hellas : Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is committed to delivering superior sports solutions to communities and institutions worldwide. With over 20 years of industry experience, Hellas provides innovative products and services for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams. The company aims to exceed client expectations through cutting-edge technology and unmatched expertise. Hellas provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. Beyond many K-12 and collegiate sports construction projects, Hellas has built NFL practice or game day fields for the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. Hellas has also installed Matrix Helix synthetic turf for several major college football programs including Georgia, Kentucky, Clemson, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor and Indiana. Please visit for more information about Hellas. To view a video on this story visit the following links

or





Grand Prairie ISD: Headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas, GPISD has an enrollment of over 26,000 students in K-12 grades. The district boasts

43 campuses: 2 Early

Education

Schools (Prekindergarten), 22 Elementary Schools, and 7 Middle Schools. The Grand Prairie ISD has been selected as a 2024 Texas Honor School Board by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA). Please visit for more information.

