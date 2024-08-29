Getty Images Named As Official Photographer Of The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named the Official Photographer of the Toronto International Festival (TIFF), renewing a longstanding partnership with one of the largest film festivals in the world.



As the official photographer of TIFF (September 5‐15), Getty Images' award‐winning entertainment photographers will capture images from the festival's red carpet premieres, screenings, parties, the Tribute Gala and“In Conversations With” programming, often from exclusive positions not available from any other source. All images will be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com.

Getty Images will donate a portion of the proceeds generated from pre‐selected red carpet premieres to the Every Story fund , an initiative launched in 2022 to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film. Every Story aims to challenge the status quo, celebrate diverse storytellers, build inclusive audiences, as well as create opportunities for equity‐seeking creators through TIFF's festival and year‐round initiatives.

“As an organization dedicated to storytelling and supporting content creators, Getty Images is proud to build on our longstanding partnership with TIFF and be selected as the Official Photographer once again,” said Getty Images Vice President of Global Entertainment, Kirstin Benson. “Each year, TIFF brings together a diverse selection of creators and filmmakers from around the world highlighting authentic stories, connections and people and transforming the way audiences see the world through film. We are thrilled to support this crucial work both in front of and behind the lens and help our global customer base tell their own stories that set them apart with must-see moments from around the festival.”

For more information about Every Story and to get involved, go to .

In addition to the partnership with TIFF, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

