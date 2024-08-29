32 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Occupation Raids Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Palestinian authorities said they had retrieved the bodies of 32 Palestinians who were killed in Israeli raids across Gaza early Thursday.

The air raids targeted houses and camps across the strip, said the authorities in a statement, adding that dozens others were also in the attacks.

In a statement to KUNA, eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces demanded that they leave their homes in southern Gaza, which will worsen the suffering of families as they started searching for places to shelter them. (end)

