32 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Occupation Raids Across Gaza
Date
8/29/2024 9:13:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Palestinian health authorities said they had retrieved the bodies of 32 Palestinians who were killed in Israeli Occupation raids across Gaza early Thursday.
The air raids targeted houses and camps across the strip, said the authorities in a statement, adding that dozens others were also injured in the attacks.
In a statement to KUNA, eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces demanded that they leave their homes in southern Gaza, which will worsen the suffering of families as they started searching for places to shelter them. (end)
wab
MENAFN29082024000071011013ID1108615466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.