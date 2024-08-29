Have Never Taken Elections For Granted, Especially After LS Poll Debacle From North: Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that he has never taken any for granted and that the assembly here will be strengthened through these only.

Omar said that there was a dire need to forge an alliance for Pir Panjal areas to defeat BJP from maximum seats, reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

On being asked about change in his stance related to participating in elections, Omar said those who have been accusing him of giving away with the principals, have fielded their relatives and kins for the assembly polls.

He added that he believes the present assembly is not so strong as it was, but it can be strengthened through these elections only.

On being asked about Engineer Rasheed's bail, he said the bail is granted by the court, not through votes.“Lest wait on what conditions will Engineer Rashid be allowed to walk out of jail if bail is granted,” he said.

Read Also Seat-Sharing Arrangement With Cong To Take On BJP As Consolidated Front: Omar Omar Abdullah Takes U-turn, To Fight Polls From Ganderbal

Omar said he has never taken any elections forgranted, especially after the defeat in recently conducted Lok Sabha polls from north Kashmir seat.

“No election is easy. To contest the polls is always challenging,” he said when asked about the contest from Ganderbal between him and PDP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir.