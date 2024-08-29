Armitron Launches Armitron Connect Smartwatches: Catapulting Legacy Watch Brand Into A New Era Of Smartwatch Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Armitron debuts a visionary smartwatch collection, merging exceptional with sophisticated style for the ultimate blend of functionality and elegance.

Armitron ( ), a watchmaking leader since 1975, launches Armitron Connect , a smartwatch collection that combines cutting-edge with the brand's trusted craftsmanship. Offering stylish, user-friendly smartwatches at an affordable price, Armitron Connect invites everyone to love every second while enjoying the perfect balance of style and practicality. The smartwatch collection debut includes innovative models with exceptional battery performance, like the sleek 'Eclipse '

with its intuitive touchscreen face and the 'Matrix ' with an AMOLED high-definition display for crystal-clear resolution. All Armitron Connect smartwatches blend style, functionality, and innovative technology, including a magnetic, rapid USB charger that offers a battery life that can last for days, adapting to the wearer's usage. Priced between $55 and $75 , the Armitron Connect collection is currently available for sale at retail and will be available on Armitron beginning September 13, 2024.

The new smartwatches are designed to work seamlessly with the newly debuted Armitron Connect Mobile app, available on Android

and iOS , creating a cohesive ecosystem that enhances ones' experience. The app serves as the hub for syncing the smartwatch data and ensuring every feature is fully optimized. The main features include goal setting, sleep and activity data tracking, exercise record management, customizable watch settings such as time formats, language, location, and watch face personalization. As well as information push notifications and function configuration options-all without collecting or transmitting personal data.

Armitron prioritizes user privacy-no personal data, such as name, credit card, email address, or phone number, is ever collected or transmitted. This deliberate decision ensures that users' privacy is always protected while enjoying the full range of smartwatch functionalities, providing a sense of security and confidence.

Armitron unveiled its new tagline, "Love Every Second ," and a comprehensive visual overhaul at a rebranding event this summer, and the release of these smartwatches marks a pivotal moment for the nearly 50-year-old brand.

The impressive corporate transformation included updated brand logos, a refreshed website, enhanced lifestyle photography, a brand video, and more, all designed with true warmth and connection. The main theme of Armitron's rebranding campaign drives home the messaging of Armitron's dedication to creating watches that help you take notice of life and the precious moments in between busy days.

"Armitron Connect marks an exciting new chapter for us," states Barbara Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "This release gives us a competitive edge in the smartwatch market, blending our traditional craftsmanship with the latest technology. Over the past year, our trajectory has been building towards this debut, and there's more to come as we approach our 50th year in business. My father's dream was to create watches that everyone could enjoy, and it is our goal to ensure that dream continues as the world of watches and fashion technology evolve. Armitron Connect Smartwatches are a large part of the bright future of Armitron. I can't wait for our customers to experience our newest product line."

THE INITIAL LAUNCH OF THE ARMITRON CONNECT SMARTWATCHES COLLECTION INCLUDES STYLES: Eclipse, Link, Apex, Sync, Quantum, and Matrix.

All Armitron Connect smartwatches are packed with essential features that elevate users' everyday life, including:



Make & Receive Calls

Full Touch Screen

Message Notifications

Music Controls

Heart Rate Monitoring

IP68 Water Resistant

Fitness Tracking

Sleep Tracking

Voice Assistant

Camera Control

"Find My Phone" Feature

Weather Updates

Alarm

Flashlight

Timer

World Clock

Stopwatch

Calculator

Calendar

E-card GPS

In addition to these features, the Quantum

and Matrix models also

sport Blood Oxygen/SpO2 sensors, an AMOLED ultra-high-definition display, and a rotating crown . Select models like the Eclipse and Matrix also have various strap and bracelet options,

including silicone, woven elastic, and stainless-steel metal .

Coming Soon - Armitron Connect Boom Smartwatch & Earbuds : The sleek, volume-safe Bluetooth earbuds are compact and have a battery life of up to 14 hours for continuous playback, perfectly complementing the smartwatch's myriad of features. With the Boom Smartwatch, users will be able to control music, manage phone calls, receive message notifications, and more-all from their wrist. It also tracks steps, activities, sleep, and more, with touchscreen navigation and customizable photo dials. Available in three different colorways, this set is designed for a younger audience and is meant to enjoy optimal sound quality while keeping users connected and in control.

For more information about Armitron and the brand new Armitron Connect Smartwatch Collection, please reach out to BPM-PR Firm at

[email protected]

or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, and Joseph Abboud. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Alexa Morales

BPM-PR Firm

[email protected]

877.841.7244

