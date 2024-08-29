(MENAFN) As the second anniversary of the Nord Stream pipeline bombing approaches, the mystery surrounding this major act of industrial sabotage remains unresolved and shrouded in uncertainty. Over nearly two years, the incident has been clouded by a series of shifting narratives, leaving the truth elusive and the affair resembling a fragmented tableau illuminated by flickering torchlight.



Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal published an in-depth article that claims to outline the "real story" behind the attack on the pipeline, which once supplied 35% of the Russian gas consumed by Europe. The article attempts to present a semi-official account of the sabotage, suggesting a dramatic and cinematic tale involving a group of Ukrainian military officers and businessmen. According to this narrative, the group, driven by a mix of patriotism and alcohol, devised a low-budget plan to destroy the pipeline. They reportedly rented a small yacht and assembled a six-member crew, including a woman whose presence was intended to disguise their mission as a casual outing.



The story alleges that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the operation but later sought to halt it following warnings from the CIA, which had caught wind of the plan. However, by that time, the team had gone silent, and the operation proceeded as intended.



The article’s vivid details and dramatic elements give it the appearance of what is known in espionage terminology as a 'limited hangout.' This term refers to the strategy of disclosing a partial, sensational, and relatively benign version of events while concealing more damaging truths. This technique is often used when it becomes impractical to maintain a completely false narrative.



The Wall Street Journal's account, with its blend of cinematic flair and intricate storytelling, seems crafted to fit this mold, potentially serving as a controlled disclosure to manage public perception while leaving deeper questions unanswered.

