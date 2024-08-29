Pain Management Devices Market To Witness 21.5 % CAGR By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Pain Management Devices will attain the value of USD 73.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The rise in chronic diseases is one of the major factors expected to drive the market expansion during the forecast period. Musculoskeletal stimulants are in high demand due to increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases such as and obesity. Another important factor that can drive the market expansion is the increasing incidence of stroke or hypertension. Cerebral atherosclerosis and other chronic diseases also contribute to a significant increase in blood pressure. The spread of the dangerous coronavirus has economic implications for almost every industry, including medical device manufacturers. The nationwide shutdown has affected patients who rely heavily on physiotherapy or exercise programs to manage pain. In addition, many elective surgeries and patient in-person visits were postponed or cancelled, which is expected to increase demand for home pain management. The number of cancer patients is expected to increase during the launch period, which will increase demand. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on " Pain Management Devices Market "

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 15.50 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 73.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application and Mode of Purchase Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Pain Management

Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Pain



Neurostimulation Segment to Dominate Due to Increased Neurological Sicknesses

Neurostimulation category is the dominant segment in the market. The increase can be attributed to the overall boom in neurological sicknesses. These neurostimulators are crucial for the treatment of epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease-related movement abnormalities, and continual ache. In addition, factors inclusive of the introduction of technologically superior merchandise, rising product call for, and getting older population are anticipated to propel the market.

Cancer Segment to Drive Market Due to Expanded Frequency of Genetic Illnesses

The cancer section is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR at some point of the projection duration. The demand for goods made to relieve the pain introduced on via nerve compression, that is by and large added on by using tumor compression and other variables depending on the route of the cancer, has accelerated because of an increase in the variety of cancer instances. Also, it's predicted that the market could keep growing over the route of the forecast duration due to the expanded frequency of genetic illnesses such Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

North America is Dominating Due to Increasing Government Programs

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.00% as the region has good healthcare infrastructure, which facilitates access to cutting-edge pain management tools. Government programs such as Affordable Care Act, Precision Medicine, and well-planned reimbursement policies in this region. The regional market is driven by an aging population, well-established healthcare facilities, and hypertension and stroke a high prevalence. The market will expand rapidly as older people are more likely to develop chronic diseases.

The Asia-Pacific region in the market is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. This increase can be attributed to the investments in R&D that led to the development of technologies that led to cutting-edge health care and treatments. The potential for market expansion in this segment has also improved due to the availability of multiple trade agreements. For example, the Asia Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) China-Bangladesh ratified by India, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Republic of Korea, Mongolia and Sri Lanka promoted trade liberalization and expanded the scope of signatories.

Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Pain Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Pain Management

Restraints

High Cost of Pain Management Devices

Prominent Players in Pain Management Devices Market

The following are the Top Pain Management Devices Companies



Nevro Corporation

Baxter International

St. Jude Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical

Hospira

Endo International

Djo Global

Halyard Health

Stryker Corporation

NeuroMetrix

Avanos Medical

NIPRO Corporation

Terumo Corporation Stimwave Technologies

