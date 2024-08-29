India plans on establishing dozen industrial hubs to increase shipments

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to enhance its export capabilities, the Indian has announced a substantial to develop 12 new industrial smart cities. The initiative, valued at approximately 268 billion rupees (USD3.2 billion), is set to unfold over the next three years and will span ten states across the country. The creation of these smart cities is part of India’s ambitious plan to reach USD2 trillion in exports by 2030.





The upcoming industrial hubs will be established as greenfield smart cities, a modern approach where both residential and commercial developments are integrated into a single, efficient system. These cities will be designed under the “plug and play” model, which ensures that they come equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure and a comprehensive manufacturing and logistics ecosystem. This setup is intended to streamline industrial operations and facilitate a seamless transition for businesses setting up in these areas.





The smart cities initiative is a key component of the National Industrial Corridor Development Program (NICDP). This program aims to create futuristic industrial centers that can stand on par with the leading manufacturing and investment destinations globally. The NICDP outlines a total of 32 projects to be developed in four phases, reflecting New Delhi's commitment to advancing India's industrial infrastructure.



By providing developed land parcels ready for immediate use, the NICDP seeks to position India as a major player in global value chains. This strategic approach is designed to attract both domestic and international investors by simplifying the process of establishing manufacturing units in the country.





The new industrial smart cities will be strategically located in several key regions, including Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan. The Indian government anticipates that these projects will draw significant investments, with projections estimating around 1.52 trillion rupees (USD18 billion) from a mix of large industries and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615243