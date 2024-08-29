California State Legislature approves controversial bill to regulate generative AI

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the California Legislature approved a new bill aimed at regulating powerful generative artificial intelligence (AI) models, despite pushback from various companies and officials who are concerned that such regulations could hinder the growth of this emerging technology. The bill, known as the Safe Innovation in Leading AI Models Act, seeks to address potential risks associated with large AI models, including catastrophic failures that could lead to significant loss of life or major cybersecurity breaches.



Democratic Representative Scott Wiener, who authored the bill, expressed pride in the diverse coalition of supporters behind the legislation. He emphasized that this group is committed to both innovation and security in the realm of AI. Governor Gavin Newsom now has until September 30 to decide whether to sign the bill into law or veto it, a decision that is likely to polarize opinions among businesses, researchers, and even within the Democratic Party.



Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House and a prominent Democratic figure, has criticized the bill, describing it as well-intentioned but poorly conceived. She advocates for California to lead in AI development while ensuring protections for consumers, data, and intellectual property. The legislation aims to ensure that large-scale AI models do not lead to disastrous outcomes, reflecting a cautious approach to managing the risks associated with advanced AI technologies.



