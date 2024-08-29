European countries start looking for replacements to Russian gas supplies

(MENAFN) In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the spring of 2022, European nations began seeking alternatives to Russian supplies and exploring new sources of energy. Among the countries that emerged as a key player was Algeria, a former French colony that has rapidly become a critical supplier to Europe.



As of 2024, Algeria stands as the largest pipeline gas supplier to the European Union (EU), asserting a dominant position in Africa’s production and export markets. Its role in European energy security has grown increasingly significant, especially as European Union nations strive to reduce dependency on Russian energy. Algeria’s importance has become evident in recent statistics: Spanish energy company Enagas reported in early June that Algeria had outpaced other suppliers to become Spain's largest gas source for six consecutive months. In May alone, Algeria supplied Spain with over 10,267 gigawatt hours of gas, representing approximately 36.3 percent of the country’s total gas imports. This places Algeria ahead of the United States, which previously led in gas supplies.



Algeria’s prominence extends beyond Spain, making it a vital energy partner for the entire Mediterranean region and Europe. In 2023, Algeria surpassed Russia to become the European Union's second-largest supplier of pipeline gas, trailing only Norway. This shift has significantly bolstered Europe's energy security, as Algeria’s reliable supply helps mitigate the risks associated with geopolitical tensions and fluctuating energy markets.



Despite its growing influence, Algeria's strategic position also introduces new complexities into European foreign policy. The need to maintain a steady flow of Algerian gas has led Mediterranean countries to navigate delicate diplomatic balances to ensure they do not jeopardize their crucial energy supplies. As Europe continues to adapt to shifting global energy dynamics, Algeria’s role as a key energy supplier highlights the changing landscape of energy dependence and international relations.

