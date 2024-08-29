Typhoon Shanshan causes widespread damage in Japan, disrupts operations, services

(MENAFN) Typhoon Shanshan struck southwestern Japan on Thursday, causing significant devastation in Kagoshima Prefecture. The storm, which made landfall near the city of Satsumasendai on the island of Kyushu, brought heavy rains and powerful winds reaching speeds of up to 198 kilometers per hour. This catastrophic weather event resulted in at least three fatalities, with one person reported missing, two individuals seriously injured, and five others suffering minor injuries. The Japan Meteorological Agency has indicated that Shanshan could potentially be one of the most severe storms to impact the region, prompting local authorities to issue evacuation orders affecting millions of residents across several areas.



In the wake of the storm, major automakers such as Toyota and Nissan have halted operations at some or all of their domestic manufacturing plants due to the adverse weather conditions. Kyushu Electric Power Co. reported that over 250,000 homes in seven prefectures were without electricity as of Thursday morning. The slow-moving nature of the typhoon suggests that the total rainfall could be substantial, exacerbating the situation.



The impact of Typhoon Shanshan has extended beyond residential areas, with significant disruptions to transportation. More than 600 domestic flights have been canceled, and train services have been suspended in many parts of Kyushu. The Meteorological Agency has warned that the storm is expected to move towards central and eastern Japan, including the capital city of Tokyo, over the upcoming weekend, potentially leading to further complications and damage.



