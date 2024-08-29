Media reports Britin supports Ukraine`s deployment of long-range missiles within Russia

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has covertly backed Ukraine's use of its Storm Shadow missiles for targeting deep inside Russia, though it is maintaining a low profile on the matter to avoid straining relations with the United States, according to a report by The Telegraph on Tuesday.



Ukraine has received permission from Britain to deploy Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Crimea and other disputed regions, but not against internationally recognized Russian territory. Amid Ukraine's ongoing military operations in Russia's Kursk Region, President Volodymyr Zelensky has intensified his appeal to Western allies, urging them to lift restrictions on the use of their advanced weaponry, particularly the British missiles. The Storm Shadows are capable of evading enemy radar and striking targets up to 305 kilometers (190 miles) away.



However, The Telegraph reports that the decision regarding the missiles' deployment is not solely in Britain's hands. The Storm Shadow missiles are developed in close collaboration with France and the United States, and are typically used in conjunction with classified American systems. French President Emmanuel Macron has previously endorsed the use of these missiles to strike Russian launch sites, but United States officials have been more cautious. They worry that authorizing long-range strikes inside Russia could escalate the conflict and potentially involve United States troops.



Despite this, the United Kingdom has not formally requested permission from Washington to expand the missile's usage into Russian territory. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly cautious about provoking a dispute with the United States, even though he has previously asserted that Ukraine should have the freedom to use UK-supplied weaponry as it deems necessary.



The covert support from the UK underscores a complex web of international diplomacy surrounding the conflict, highlighting the delicate balance Western allies must navigate as they provide military aid to Ukraine while managing geopolitical repercussions.

